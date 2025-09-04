Beyond Body Now Features a Variety of New Personalized Meal Plan Recipes

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personalized wellness plans are gaining popularity as more people realize that one-size-fits-all programs often fail to deliver sustainable and meaningful results. Beyond Body has expanded its approach and now offers even more personalized wellness plan with a wider variety of recipes that considers individual habits, routines, and goals. We’ll explore how this program works, what it includes, what new recipes can be found and whether it can truly support long-term health and lifestyle improvements.

New Additions: More Recipes, More Personalization

Beyond Body is raising the bar even higher on personalization with a fresh wave of diverse meal plan recipes. The new lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into each person’s unique lifestyle - whether that means plant-based creations, protein-packed favorites, or dishes tailored to specific dietary needs. By weaving in seasonal ingredients and offering flexible portion sizes, the plans feel less like a rigid diet and more like a supportive guide. This thoughtful variety makes it easier to enjoy food you love while still nourishing your body, turning healthy eating into something both sustainable and genuinely satisfying.

What Is Beyond Body Me?

Beyond Body Me is a personalized wellness program designed to support weight management, energy balance, and overall health, without relying on extreme diets or generic solutions. It’s delivered as a customized e-book or physical paperback, paired with an easy-to-use assistant App that helps you stay on track with smart tools for monitoring meals, water intake, and workouts.

Created by registered dietitians, the program begins with a quick 3-minute quiz that collects information about your health, habits, and wellness goals. Based on your responses, you receive a tailored plan with custom meal suggestions, workout routines, and habit-building tips.

Now, Beyond Body has expanded its meal plan section with an even wider variety of recipes, ranging from plant-based dishes and high-protein options to balanced comfort foods with a healthy twist. Each recipe and grocery list now is designed based on your personal preferences, dietary restrictions, and nutritional needs.

In addition to the new recipe collection, Beyond Body also offers additional features, such as keto diet options, fitness programs, and hypnosis-based tools to support both physical and mental wellness. Developed by licensed dietitians and nutritionists, Beyond Body supports sustainable, science-backed strategies that can help improve sleep quality, digestion, energy levels, and mental clarity, helping you build healthier habits that last a lifetime.

Transformations That Speak for Themselves

Beyond Body has supported over 900,000 users across more than 170 countries and has been featured in publications such as Women’s Health, Forbes, Yahoo! Life, and Glamour for its personalized, science-driven approach.

Many users report noticeable improvements in energy, sleep, and eating habits, along with mindset shifts related to food and body image. This level of personalization makes lasting lifestyle changes more achievable.

Rooted in Science, Focused on You

Studies shows that more than 90% of diets fail, often because they take a generic approach that ignores an individual’s unique needs, preferences, and lifestyle. This is where personalization becomes a game-changer.

Beyond Body combines the expertise of licensed nutritionists with evidence-based guidelines from trusted sources such as the World Health Organization and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The result is a wellness plan that doesn’t just tell you what to eat - it creates meals you’ll actually look forward to. With its newly expanded recipe collection, every dish is designed to fit seamlessly into your routine while supporting lasting, science-backed health improvements tailored entirely to you.

Start Your Wellness Journey Now

Beyond Body’s latest update takes personalization even further with its expanded recipe variety, making healthy eating simpler, more enjoyable, and easier to stick with. The new meal options help address common wellness challenges like repetitive menus, lack of flavor variety, and difficulty meeting nutritional needs. This can be a chance to create lasting improvements in energy, digestion, and well-being, all guided by a plan made specifically for you. Now with even more personalization!



To try the updated program, take the quick Beyond Body quiz or download the app. The new features are already live, so now’s the time to see how this added variety can transform your daily routine.

