WayKen Expands CNC Machining Capabilities to Meet Growing Drone Parts Manufacturing Demand

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the growing demand for drone components, WayKen Rapid Manufacturing has once again upgraded its CNC titanium machining capabilities to provide more reliable and efficient solutions. This upgrade targets complex structural parts in high-mix, low-volume (HMLV) scenarios, highlighting WayKen's deep technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities in the drone industry.





Machining Challenges in UAV Manufacturing

With drones becoming increasingly essential in industries such as agriculture, construction, surveying, and logistics, the demand for lightweight, high-strength, and precision-engineered components is growing rapidly. However, drone manufacturers face multiple challenges, including material selection, vibration and noise reduction design, high-precision assembly, and the HMLV production approach.

In terms of materials, manufacturers need to balance between light weight and strength, with aluminum alloys and titanium alloys being the preferred choices. At the same time, micro-vibrations during processing can affect the assembly tolerances and precision of small parts, requiring careful design of processing strategies and equipment configurations. In addition, faced with an order structure characterized by multiple models and small batches, production systems must be capable of rapid changeovers and flexible automation.

WayKen One-Stop CNC Machining Capabilities

The WayKen machine shop is equipped with high-precision CNC machining services centers, including multiple top-tier machines from leading international brands such as the JDGR400T five-axis machining center and the Haas VF-4SS ultra-high-speed vertical machining center. These advanced machines provide a solid foundation for the efficient and accurate machining of complex structural components.

The workshop also maintains a temperature-controlled machining environment, keeping both temperature and humidity within optimal ranges. This helps minimize thermal expansion of machine components and prevents workpieces from rusting or oxidizing due to environmental factors. In addition, WayKen uses a professional-grade tool management system that monitors tool wear in real time, ensuring consistent cutting performance and high-quality surfaces on all parts.





At WayKen, parts can typically be machined to an accuracy within 0.05 mm, and for critical dimensions, tolerances as tight as 0.005 mm to 0.002 mm can be achieved. The workshop also supports a machined surface finish of up to Ra 0.2 μm, offering versatile solutions for the precision machining of complex structural components.

WayKen Drone Parts: High-Mix, Low-Volume (HMLV) Manufacturing

Drone components often feature lightweight designs, multiple curved surfaces, thin walls, and high-precision requirements, making them challenging to process. WayKen combines 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC milling and turning with EDM, wire cutting, and other processes to create a comprehensive precision machining system. Operating under a quality management system that strictly follows ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 standards, they deliver one-stop machining solutions.

During the development of a small-batch titanium alloy (Ti6Al4V) industrial drone camera housing, WayKen devised a rigorous machining plan to meet the housing’s demands for structural strength, sealing performance, heat dissipation, and modular design.

The drone housing features complex geometries on nearly every surface, requiring up to five instances of flipping, clamping, and repositioning during processing, combined with T-shaped tools for milling the internal cavities. To achieve the required precision for critical sealing grooves (Ra 0.8) and dimensional tolerances (±0.025 mm), the engineering team optimized the machining paths and clamping methods to ensure accurate positioning of complex geometries. In addition, low-speed cutting with precision tools was employed to maintain the necessary machining accuracy.





“Drone component machining demands not just precision, but also agility and speed,” said a WayKen production manager. “With this new upgrade, we can respond faster, deliver tighter tolerances, and help our customers bring competitive products to market.”

In addition to camera housings, WayKen also manufactures structural frame components that require strict dimensional accuracy. For example, a drone output link requires a 28-millimeter hole with an h6 tolerance—an extremely high standard for hole-shaft fits. WayKen achieves this precision using advanced five-axis CNC machine tools, followed by black anodizing to maintain accuracy. Final inspections are carried out with a Zeiss coordinate measuring machine (CMM) to ensure compliance with geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T) requirements.

On-Demand Manufacturing for Drones

WayKen remains committed to on-demand manufacturing, enabling it to swiftly adapt to evolving customer needs and design specifications. The company provides high-mix, low-volume (HMLV) customized solutions to meet the dynamic demands of the drone industry. Through this capability upgrade, WayKen has demonstrated a significant competitive edge in drone component manufacturing. WayKen will continue to advance research and development in flexible manufacturing and precision machining technologies, driving transformation in the manufacturing industry.

Company：WayKen Rapid Manufacturing Limited

Contact Person: Raymond

Email: info@waykenrm.com

Website: https://waykenrm.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by WayKen Rapid Manufacturing Limited. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/469c9a73-b258-4b03-abfb-f5bee0099f4d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4516bd0f-21bf-47e0-9ec4-ad540fdcca65

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4711db14-323c-43c2-b7dc-13293e77774a