Bitwise expands access to its products in Swiss markets, listing five flagship ETPs on Six Swiss Exchange

Bitwise enables investor access to wider scope of best-in-class products in Swiss market

Regulated investment products: Bitwise provides investors with access to the opportunities of the rapidly growing digital asset market.

Positive sentiment in Europe: UK regulator expected to ease access to crypto ETPs for retail investors on 8 October 2025, positive trend in France too





4 September 2025. Frankfurt, Zurich: Pure-play digital asset manager Bitwise has listed five of its flagship crypto ETPs on the Six Swiss Exchange this week. The listings give investors more varied options in benefiting from the thriving crypto market, including staking and index ETPs. Bitwise’s suite of crypto ETPs comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into traditional portfolios, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. In August 2025, Bitwise announced client assets had surpassed $15 billion across its suite of 40 investments products, an increase of 200% compared to October 2024.

Switzerland is a crucial market at the heart of Europe for Bitwise, both for retail and professional investors. The country has long been an early adopter of digital assets, both from a market and regulatory point of view. More countries across Europe are opening access to exchange-traded crypto products for a broader investor base. UK regulators are expected to ease access to crypto ETPs for retail investors as of 8 October 2025, while regulators in France are equally studying widening distribution regulation for these vehicles.

Ronald Richter, Regional Director Investment Strategy of Bitwise in Europe, said: “The five flagship products we have listed in Switzerland will broaden options for investors looking to benefit from the full potential of crypto markets. Europe is rapidly opening up for digital assets, and Switzerland is a leading and crucial market at the heart of the continent. I’m extremely pleased that we’re developing our product suite on the widely respected SIX exchange, with new options such as staking and index products.”

Bradley Duke, Head of Europe, said: “The expansion of our product suite in Switzerland is a logical next step for Bitwise, and fits our strategy of always aiming to provide best-in-class crypto ETPs. We offer a full range of options for investors to benefit from value creation in digital assets using regulated products with a carefully constructed financial infrastructure. We’re always coming up with new products, and will continue to do so in the coming months across our markets in Europe.”

The newly listed ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange are:

Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1, ISIN: DE000A4AER62) - A cost-efficient Bitcoin ETP without fee holidays, with a TER of 0.20% p.a., making it an ideal option for strategic allocations. The product is designed for long-term investors seeking cost efficiency and benchmark reliability. The NAV is calculated three times daily, integrating primary market liquidity from Hong Kong, the EU, and the United States, enabling an extended primary market liquidity window for institutional investors.

Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32, ISIN: DE000A3G90G9), an institutional-grade and liquid vehicle aiming to leverage ETH staking for maximum investor outcome. ET32 has seen consistent positive net inflows this year, while maintaining competitive bid-ask spreads, and targeting the lowest total cost of ownership among ETH staking ETPs.

Bitwise Solana Staking ETP (BSOL, ISIN: DE000A4A59D2), an institutional-grade, fully backed ETP providing exposure to staked Solana. BSOL is benchmarked against the Compass Solana Total Return Monthly Index, aiming at offering a transparent framework for performance and valuation of SOL staking rewards.

Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (DA20, ISIN: DE000A3G3ZL3) – DA20 seeks to track, after fees and expenses, the performance of the MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index, managed by MSCI and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. This index tracks the performance of the 20 leading investable cryptocurrencies, covering approximately over 90% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation.

Bitwise Physical XRP ETP (GXRP, ISIN: DE000A3GYNB0) – The product tracks the value of XRP, the world’s fifth-largest crypto asset with a market cap of more than $80 billion. Ripple, the network behind the token, has experienced a surge in popularity because of the expanding use cases of its Ledger, particularly in areas like cross-border remittances, institutional DeFi, and real-world tokenization.

Bitwise enables investors to gain exposure to digital assets without the need for a crypto wallet. Crypto ETPs trade on regulated exchanges, just like traditional stocks or ETFs and can be seamlessly integrated into standard brokerage or ETF portfolio accounts.

Each ETP is fully backed by the corresponding digital asset, securely held in institutional-grade cold-storage custody. Comparable to precious metal ETCs, Bitwise crypto ETPs feature a physical redemption mechanism. Investor protection is further enhanced through the presence of an independent trustee and administrator, ensuring that the underlying assets are held off the issuer’s balance sheet, thus minimizing issuer-default risk.

Bitwise ETPs - Trading Information – SIX Swiss Exchange

The full product list can be found at https://bitwiseinvestments.eu/products/#data-attr-group=overview



Investors should be aware that investing in crypto assets involves significant risks, including but not limited to:

Volatility Risk: The price of crypto assets can fluctuate significantly.

Liquidity Risk: Market depth and trading volumes may vary, affecting execution.

Custody Risk: Despite institutional-grade custody, digital assets may be vulnerable to cyber threats.

Regulatory Risk: Crypto assets and their treatment are subject to evolving regulatory frameworks.

Market Risk: Broader market movements can impact the value of the ETP.





While there may be potential for significant gains, you are at risk of losing part of or your entire capital invested. For complete information please visit www.bitwiseinvestments.eu



About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world’s leading crypto specialist asset managers with over $15 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence, managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies – spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past five years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe’s most traded bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin. We exclusively partner with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Our European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with our robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit www.bitwiseinvestments.com/eu



Media contacts:



JEA Associates

John McLeod

00 44 7886 920436

john@jeaassociates.com

Important information

The information contained in this press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, opinions are those of Bitwise and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy any financial products or cryptocurrencies. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH (“BEU”), a limited company domiciled in Germany, for information only and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. BEU gives no explicit or implicit assurance or guarantee regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. It is advised not to rely on the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. Please note that certain products may not be available in all jurisdictions or may be offered exclusively to professional or qualified investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations, including MiFID II (EU), the Financial Services and Markets Act (UK), and the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA). Investors should consult their legal or financial advisors for guidance before making any financial decision. For more details, please visit our website or contact us directly via europe@bitwiseinvesmtents.com

Before investing in crypto Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”), potential investors should consider the following:

Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on www.bitwiseinvestments.eu. The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.