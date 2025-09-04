eufy Unveils AI Core, eufyCam S4, and Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 at IFA 2025, Expanding its AI-powered Smart Home Lineup

Bellevue, Washington, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced at IFA the upcoming launch of eufy AI Core, a compact and powerful AI hardware module that serves as the foundation of the world’s first Local AI Agent to deliver yard-level protection for a new era of home security. The AI Core is compatible with the eufy PoE NVR System, Expert Secure System (with 24/7 professional monitoring), and HomeBase S380. Together, they provide a comprehensive, precise, and proactive edge-to-home security solution.



“At eufy, we believe AI should be leveraged to make homes smarter, safer and more personalized,” said Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy. “With the launch of eufy AI Core, we're bringing the most advanced edge-powered intelligence to the forefront, delivering faster proactive responses, deeper insights, and a truly seamless home security experience for our users.”



Along with AI Core, the company introduced two new smart devices, the eufyCam S4, featuring triple-lens 360° bullet-to-PTZ tracking, and eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4, combining radar-powered ambient lighting with built-in security functions. Both of these new devices are designed to bolster eufy's broader push toward a comprehensive smart home ecosystem.





eufy AI Core Features and Capabilities

Comprehensive. Precise. Rapid. — The World’s First Local AI Agent to Fortify Your Yard

Today’s market security systems often fall short with incomplete detection, frequent false alarms, delayed alerts, and constant manual intervention. eufy’s Local AI Agent addresses these challenges with an AI-powered process starting from perception and judgment through to reaction and notification.

Comprehensive Risk Detection: Detects and analyzes over 100 complex risks , including suspicious behavior (e.g., loitering), safety threats (e.g., fires, wild animals, altercations), and property risks (e.g., vehicle or package theft).

Detects and analyzes over , including suspicious behavior (e.g., loitering), safety threats (e.g., fires, wild animals, altercations), and property risks (e.g., vehicle or package theft). High-Precision Recognition: Multi-modal identification, including face, figure, fingerprint, and behavior analysis, delivers up to 95% accuracy , drastically reducing false alarms.

Multi-modal identification, including face, figure, fingerprint, and behavior analysis, delivers up to , drastically reducing false alarms. Rapid Threat Response: Once an unfamiliar individual is detected, the system triggers targeted warnings within 3 seconds , covering a 12-meter (39.3 ft) range , and sends clear, instant alerts to users.

Once an unfamiliar individual is detected, the system triggers targeted warnings , covering a , and sends clear, instant alerts to users. Smart, Tiered Reactions: Responses are risk-level-based, ranging from push notifications and voice alerts to spotlight tracking, flashing lights, or automatic escalation to law enforcement dispatchers.

AI Core: The Engine Behind eufy's Local AI Agent

At the heart of eufy’s Local AI Agent capabilities is the AI Core. It enables on-device large-model processing for multi-modal perception and chain-of-thought reasoning, integrating real-time vision, short- and long-term memory, and multi-sensor data inputs. eufy AI Core delivers advanced AI capabilities with industry-leading, powerful, and intelligent features.

Leveraging high-performance computing, the Local AI Agent features a dual-path architecture: a Fast Path for millisecond-level responses and event-driven high-confidence first responses, and a Deep Path for complex scenarios, using memory fusion and advanced human-like reasoning to ensure highly accurate decision-making.

All data is processed and stored locally on the user’s devices, ensuring maximum security and privacy compared to traditional cloud-based systems.

eufyCam S4 Features and Capabilities

Bullet Camera and Dual-lens PTZ Camera for Triple Lens Expanded Coverage

The eufyCam S4 combines a 4K fixed bullet camera with a 2K dual-lens PTZ camera, delivering both wide-angle coverage and close-up detail in a single device, ushering in a new era of hybrid security. The bullet camera provides a 130° fixed wide-angle view, while the PTZ camera provides 360° detailed tracking. When the bullet camera detects a target, the PTZ camera automatically locks on, tracks, and follows the subject.

With Intelligent Auto-Framing, the camera automatically zooms in on individuals up to 50 meters (164 ft) away to capture clear details and zooms out for groups to ensure everyone stays in view. Whether tracking a single person or multiple subjects, every moment is captured with precision.

With flexible camera angles and positioning, the bullet-to-PTZ tracking delivers a seamless combination of panoramic view, intelligent tracking, and precision zoom, enabling comprehensive and multi-zone surveillance from a single device.

Detachable Solar Panel for Non-stop Security

Featuring eufy’s largest and most efficient solar panel to date, the eufyCam S4 is equipped with a built-in 5.5W detachable panel capable of fully charging the camera with just one hour of direct sunlight. Its edge-sealed design enhances durability by preventing warping and bubbling, while the use of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) film offers superior resistance to water, dust, and corrosion for long-lasting outdoor performance. A quick-swap rechargeable battery ensures the camera stays powered even in extreme conditions.

Dual Detection System and Powerful Visual-Audio Deterrence for Enhanced Security

The dual motion detection system, combining radar and passive infrared (PIR) technology, can accurately identify human and vehicle movement while minimizing false alerts. When an intruder approaches, red and blue warning lights activate alongside a 105dB siren, delivering a powerful visual and auditory deterrent to keep the home secure.

eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 Features and Capabilities

Radar-Powered Lighting with Greeting and Security All in One

The radar-activated eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 accurately detect human movement, delivering intelligent and responsive illumination that adapts seamlessly to the user’s presence. The light kit includes one wired radar sensor, which can directly connect with the light strip. The homeowner can place the sensor on the strip where the most movement and activity happens. Using proprietary 60Hz 3D radar technology, the sensor offers precise zone detection and direction tracking, reducing false alarms by up to 98 percent versus PIR sensors and up to 60 percent versus 2D radar. The light strips flow dynamically along the user’s path, automatically turning on when motion is detected and off when the area is unoccupied. The S4 Lights can create a festive and bright atmosphere, and also serve as a powerful intruder-deterrence tool, shifting into red warning lights or flashing strobes to help protect the home.

Denser LEDs and Advanced Color Mixing for Enhanced Lighting Effects

With an upgraded design featuring 72 LED beads per 100 feet (20% more than the previous version) and 14.5-inch spacing between each bead, the Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 deliver denser, more uniform brightness while minimizing dark spots. Enhanced integrated circuit chips provide smoother color transitions, refined lighting effects, and more natural dynamic displays.



The upgraded RGBIC technology supports 16-bit ultra-high color depth, offering up to 281 trillion colors with seamless gradients and richer detail. RGB+WW color mixing technology expands the white light temperature range to 1,500–9,000K, while increasing the brightness of colored lighting by as much as 200%. Designed to provide both daily ambiance or festive celebration decor, the S4 can deliver more natural white light or more vibrant color effects.

Easy Installation, Customizable LED Strips, and Seamless App Control

Designed for both convenience and creativity, the eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 offer easy installation, flexible customization, and intuitive control. The detachable base ensures quick and secure setup without damaging walls, while the IP67 waterproof rating strengthens durability by protecting the light strips from rain, moisture, and dust.



For DIY enthusiasts, the LED strips can be easily cut to any length and reconnected using male/female splicers with no soldering required. Using the eufy app, homeowners can personalize their lighting experience with over 120 preset scenes, AI-generated mood lighting, and music-synced effects, making it effortless to create the perfect ambiance and color theme for any seasonal occasion.



The S4 can work with eufy cameras to trigger lighting effects via motion detection, or enable human detection with the Homebase 3 (the camera connects to the Homebase 3) for smarter automation. Additionally, the S4 supports Matter, Apple Home, Google, and Alexa to provide seamless smart home integration.

Pricing & Availability

The eufy AI Core will launch for full retail availability in the months ahead. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

The eufyCam S4 is available for pre-sale September 4 and the retail launch will be confirmed at a later date.

Solo Camera: $299

2-Cam Kit with HomeBase S380: $649

4-Cam Kit with HomeBase S380: $1149

The eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights S4 will be available for pre-sale starting September 4 and will launch for full retail availability on eufy.com and Amazon on September 26.

100ft (30 meters): $499.99

150ft (45 meters): $659.99

200ft (60 meters): $859.99

More information on the eufy's new products can be found on eufy.com.

About eufy

eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.





PR Contacts

Brett White - brett.white@anker.com

Lisa Liang - lisa.liang@anker-in.com