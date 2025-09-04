Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Analysis Report 2025-2029 | Inorganic Growth Strategies Propel Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Celiac Diseases Drugs Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The celiac diseases drugs market is set for substantial growth, projected to expand by USD 1.50 billion during 2024-2029 with an impressive CAGR of 23.6%. This dynamic growth is captured in a detailed report that provides comprehensive insights into market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

As the market progresses, several factors, such as increased consumption of gluten-containing foods, the rising prevalence of celiac diseases, and supportive government initiatives, are influencing its upward trajectory. The report presents an up-to-date evaluation of the current market scenario, identifying trends and drivers within the overall market environment.

This extensive study draws from an objective blend of primary and secondary data, featuring inputs from key industry participants. It offers exhaustive market size data, segmentation with regional insights, and an in-depth analysis of leading companies, both historical and projected.

A key factor driving market growth is inorganic growth strategies, alongside promising developments in celiac treatment and increasing prevalence and diagnoses, which are expected to boost market demand significantly.

The report provides an exhaustive vendor analysis designed to enhance clients' market positions. Featured vendors include 9 Meters Biopharma Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Almirall SA, and numerous other leading market players. The analysis assists companies in strategizing and capitalizing on emerging growth opportunities.

The study synthesizes and aggregates data from multiple sources, analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. Through comprehensive, reliable data derived from thorough primary and secondary research, the market research reports offer a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology to predict and enhance market growth accurately.

Companies Featured

9 Meters Biopharma Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

Almirall SA

Amgen Inc.

AMYRA Biotech AG

Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc

Avaxia Biologics Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Calypso Biotech BV

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

ImmunogenX Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Precigen Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vactech Oy

Zedira GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95ju5h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.