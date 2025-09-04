Weight Management Market 2025-2029 | Rising Obesity Rates, Health Awareness, and Expanding Demand from Developing Economies Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The weight management market is forecasted to grow by USD 114.79 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The report on the weight management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing obese population, growing health awareness among end-users, and growing number of clinical drug trials and approvals for weight loss.

This study identifies the rising demand for weight management services from developing economies as one of the prime reasons driving the weight management market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of corporate wellness programs and integration of digital technologies in weight management equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies. Reports have historic and forecast data.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading weight management market vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Weight Management Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on Global Weight Management Market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Diet - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Market opportunity by Type



9 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

9.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



10 Market Segmentation by End-user

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by End-user

10.3 Fitness centers and health clubs - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Commercial weight loss centers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Online weight loss programs - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Slimming centers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.8 Market opportunity by End-user



11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview



12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison



13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

15.2 Company ranking index

