Glabridin (CAS 59870-68-7) Industry Report 2025-2029 | Demand Rises in Developing Countries, Online Purchases Spike, Natural Skincare Ingredients Fueling Growth

The glabridin (CAS 59870-68-7) market is forecasted to grow by USD 8.34 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The report on the glabridin (CAS 59870-68-7) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing cosmetics industry in developing countries, growing geriatric population globally, and increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients in skincare and cosmetic products.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies. Reports have historic and forecast data.

This study identifies the growing use of advanced separation methods for glabridin purification as one of the prime reasons driving the glabridin (CAS 59870-68-7) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing research related to potential uses of glabridin in diabetes treatment and growing purchase of glabridin through online platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glabridin (CAS 59870-68-7) market vendors Also, the glabridin (CAS 59870-68-7) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Glabridin (CAS 59870-68-7) Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The impact of AI in the global glabridin (CAS 59870-68-7) market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 HPLC 20 percent - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 HPLC 40 percent - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 HPLC 60 percent - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 HPLC 90 percent - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 HPLC 98 percent - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.8 Market opportunity by Type



9 Market Segmentation by Application

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Application

9.3 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Application



10 Market Segmentation by Product Type

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Product Type

10.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Capsule - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.7 Market opportunity by Product Type



11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview



12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison



13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

15.2 Company ranking index

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Arkure Health Care

Azelis SA

Cayman Chemical Co

Foodchem International Corp.

Glentham Life Sciences Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Herbal Creations

Herbo Nutra

Kan Phytochemicals Pvt. Ltd.

KAVYA PHARMA

M.C.Biotec Inc.

Merck KGaA

Plamed Green Science Group

Sabinsa Corp.

Starchem Enterprises Ltd.

Suzhou Springchem International Co. Ltd.

Tianjin YR Chemspec Technology Co. Ltd.

XI AN KINTAI BIOTECH INC.

Xi an Sost Biotech Co. Ltd.

