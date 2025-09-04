Anker Innovation unveils next-generation products powered by advanced AI, robotics and ultimate innovation

Berlin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in consumer technology, today unveiled its refreshed brand direction and a portfolio of next-generation products at IFA 2025. Taking the stage in Berlin, CEO Steven Yang shared his vision for how Anker will continue solving real consumer challenges and set a new course for the future of smart hardware. At the same time, Anker, Eufy, and soundcore announced product innovations powered by advanced AI and robotics.



Brand and Vision

Unified under its three brands — Anker, Eufy, and soundcore — the company is setting a new course as a global smart-hardware leader. As Steven Yang described on stage, these brands will focus on “igniting new possibilities through ultimate innovation,” creating category-defining products across charging, home energy, smart appliances, home security, creative tools, and audio-video.



Values in Action

This transformation is driven not only by products, but also by Anker Innovations’ value framework — three principles that turn vision into action:

First Principle — Break problems down to fundamentals to uncover new paths others overlook.

— Break problems down to fundamentals to uncover new paths others overlook. Seek Ultimate — Push beyond easy wins to deliver durable, higher standards.

— Push beyond easy wins to deliver durable, higher standards. Grow Together — Share success with people, partners, and users; create value fairly and sustainably.



"With our value framework and focused brand vision, we are championing a Maker spirit at Anker — creating a playground where our teams can push boundaries and define the next generation of intelligent consumer technology," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "This is not about technology for its own sake — it’s about solving real challenges for consumers and igniting possibilities that make life simpler."



Anker Innovations Product Highlights from IFA 2025

From the IFA stage in Berlin, Anker Innovations unveiled a lineup of innovations that put its refreshed brand vision into practice — showing how AI and robotics are reshaping consumer experiences across its portfolio



eufyMake unveils AI-powered design tools to inspire creativity in everyday makers.

The UV Printer E1 was celebrated as the world’s first personal 3D-texture UV printer and the most-funded Kickstarter campaign in history, raising $46 million from 17,000 backers. Paired with upgraded Make It Real AI design tools — including multi-modal input, one-click 2D-to-3D texture conversion, and smart object recognition — the E1 lets anyone turn sketches, photos, or text into textured designs on wood, leather, and metal. Backer shipments are already underway, with full retail availability in December 2025 starting at $2,499 / €2,499. More details can be found here at eufymake.com.



Eufy leverages AI and advanced stair-climbing robotics to revolutionize floor care — with no floor left behind.

The Robot Vacuum Omni S2 was unveiled as the world's first robot vacuum with HydroJet™ and long-lasting 30kPa AeroTurbo™️ Deep Cleaning system. On carpets, AeroTurbo™ 2.0 delivers powerful, clog-free suction that removes dirt and pet hair from deep in the fibers. Its adaptive chassis lifts up to 5 cm, allowing the S2 to cross thick rugs, layered mats, and even shag carpets that stop other robots cold — and clean them effectively. On hard floors, HydroJet™ 2.0 scrubs with constant downward pressure and real-time pad self-cleaning, eliminating stains instead of spreading them. It will be available later this year in Europe and will launch worldwide in January.Eufy also unveiled Marswalker, the world’s first stair-climbing carrier for robot vacuums, which automatically carries the S2 between floors. Together, they make whole-home cleaning truly automatic for the first time. Marswalker is slated for the first half of 2026. More details for both the Omni S2 and Marswalker can be found at eufy.com



Eufy Security brings large-model AI into the home to remove blind spots, end false alerts, and make protection proactive.

Eufy Security unveiled AI Core, the world’s first large-model AI agent for the home. Trained to detect and anticipate more than 100 different scenarios — from a package delivery to a stranger approaching your door — AI Core delivers on-device responses in under three seconds while keeping all data local for complete privacy. Notifications are short, precise, and actionable — so instead of endless alerts, you get clear instructions you can trust. Eufy Security also launched the eufyCam S4, the first DIY hybrid camera that combines a 4K fixed lens with dual 2K pan-tilt-zoom lenses, providing panoramic coverage and facial detail from up to 15 meters away. The eufyCam S4 is available for pre-sale today starting at $299 and €299 , while AI Core will roll out later this year with pricing to follow. More details on AI Core and eufyCam S4 can be found here eufy.com.



Soundcore is using AI to improve sleep, capture ideas, and reinvent home theater.

The Sleep A30 — the world’s first smart ANC sleep earbuds — launched earlier this year in the U.S. and today in Europe and the UK. They tackle snoring and other disruptions with adaptive ANC and AI-generated brainwave audio. The Sleep A30 are currently available in the US and will become available globally in October.The AI Voice Recorder, a coin-sized wearable unveiled at IFA, clips to clothing and easily turns conversations into transcripts with summaries, providing 97% accuracy across 100+ languages. It will become available later this year. Soundcore announced that its Nebula projector line is joining the Soundcore family and unveiled the new Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro — the world’s first mobile theater station. Featuring a 4K triple-laser optical engine for Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® multi-channel spatial sound, the X1 Pro combines theater-grade video with detachable wireless speakers and powered subwoofers, the X1 Pro delivers stunning visuals of Dolby Vision(®) and multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos(® )for a truly immersive entertainment experience. The X1 Pro launches on Kickstarter on September 23. More details on all these new announcements can be found at soundcore.com.



Anker Prime brings smart displays to multi-device charging

Anker unveiled its next-generation Prime Series — the most advanced multi-device charging family yet. Each Prime device now includes AnkerSense View — a smart display that shows real-time charging speed and temperature at a glance. The Prime Charger is the world’s most compact 160W multi-port charger. The Prime 300W Power Bank delivers enough power for two laptops and a phone at once and recharges to 50% in just 15 minutes. The Prime Wireless Charging Station is the world’s first Qi2 25W wireless charger with active cooling and a built-in display. And the Prime Docking Station is the world’s first triple-display charging dock with stable 8K output. More details on the new Anker Prime line-up can be found here.



Anker SOLIX Solarbank Multisystem to redefine home energy.

Already the world’s #1 solar balcony solution, Anker SOLIX announced the all-new Solarbank Multisystem. The modular system connects up to four Solarbank units with the Power Dock, scaling up to 14 kW solar input and 4,8 kW power output. It allows up to 80% bill savings and a four-year payback. The Multisystem's semi-DIY installation approach cuts installation costs by 85% and future-proofs homes with dual EV charging ports. Complementing it, the slim V1 Smart EV Charger — the world’s first IntelliGesture™ charger — blends solar surplus with real-time tariffs for maximum savings. The Solarbank Multisystem and V1 Smart EV Charger are available now in Germany, priced from €1,898 for the starter kit and €499 for the EV Charger, with rollout to France and the Netherlands beginning September 11. More details can be found here.

###

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

