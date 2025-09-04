Top 13 Companies Shaping the Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market in 2025 and Beyond | Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Company Evaluation Report 2025

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. It evaluated over 122 companies, of which the Top 13 Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The market for plate and frame heat exchangers is primarily driven by the global push for energy efficiency and sustainability across numerous industries. Their high thermal efficiency allows for significant energy savings and reduced operational costs in applications like HVAC, food and beverage processing, chemical production, and data center cooling. The modular design is another key advantage, as it allows for easy disassembly for cleaning, maintenance, and capacity adjustments by simply adding or removing plates. This flexibility and efficiency make them a superior choice over traditional shell and tube exchangers in many applications.



However, these heat exchangers have operational limitations. They are generally less suited for applications involving very high pressures or temperatures, where the integrity of the gaskets can be compromised. The gaskets themselves represent a point of potential failure and require periodic replacement, adding to maintenance costs. The narrow flow passages between the plates make them susceptible to fouling and clogging when processing fluids with suspended solids or high viscosity, which can significantly degrade performance and necessitate frequent and thorough cleaning.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger quadrant.



Key Players:



Top 3 Players



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

3.2.1.2 Rising Demand for HVACr Equipment

3.2.1.3 Technological Developments in Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers

3.2.1.4 Expansion of Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

3.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles

3.2.2.3 Application Limitations and Alternative Technologies

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growth of Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Aftermarket

3.2.3.2 Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Regions

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Clogging of Heat Exchangers

3.2.4.2 Limited Serviceability of Brazed Plate & Frame Heat Exchangers

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Micro/Nanostructured Surfaces

3.6.2 Additive Manufacturing

3.6.3 Surface Coatings

3.6.4 Computational Fluid Dynamics (Cfd)

3.6.5 Intelligent Monitoring and Control Systems

3.7 Ecosystem

3.8 Patent Analysis



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Players, 2022-2024

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.4 Market Evaluation Matrix, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, Key Players, 2024

4.6 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix

4.7 Competitive Scenario



Company Profiles

Key Players

Alfa Laval

Danfoss

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Spx Flow

Xylem

API Heat Transfer

Boyd

H. Guntner (UK) Limited

Johnson Controls

Wabtec Corporation

Other Players

Barriquand Technologies Thermiques

Chart Industries

Funke Heat Exchanger Apparatebau

Hisaka Works, Ltd.

Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd.

Swep International Ab

Vahterus Oy

Kaori

Diversified Heat Transfer

Hrs Heat Exchangers

Onda

Secespol

Hydac

Baode

Thermofin

