Quantum Surgical obtains CE mark approval to treat patients with bone tumors and lesions using its Epione® robot

Montpellier, September 4th 2025 – Quantum Surgical has obtained CE mark approval for the expanded use of its Epione® robotic platform in the treatment of bone tumors and metastases. The platform can also be used for bone consolidation. A third of cancer patients suffer from bone metastasis[1]. This new indication will be presented during the CIRSE congress, the largest interventional radiology event worldwide, held in Barcelona from September 13th to 15th.

Quantum Surgical, a company specializing in robotics and AI, develops the Epione® robotic platform. It assists physicians in performing percutaneous tumor ablations, where one or more needles are inserted through the skin to destroy the tumor. This minimally invasive treatment provides patients with a safe and effective alternative to surgery.

Epione allows physicians to treat inoperable tumors that are particularly difficult to reach, due to their size or their location, at an early stage, in a simple and effective way.

Epione® could until now be used to treat tumors in the abdomen (including the liver, kidneys, and pancreas) and the in the chest (lung). Over 1,000 patients have already been treated in Europe and the United States.

Based on a clinical study conducted in three French hospitals - Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, the leading cancer center in Europe (4th worldwide[2]), the Paoli-Calmettes Institute (Marseille) and the Hospices Civils de Lyon - the CE mark approval for bone tumors will expand this innovative, targeted, and minimally invasive treatment to new patients in Europe.

Thanks to the new indication, Epione can also be used for other percutaneous procedures, such as bone consolidation (pelvis and spine).

Bone consolidation can help reduce patients’ pain and improve their mobility[3].

“Given that a third cancer patients suffer from bone metastasis and weaknesses, which can be very painful, the entire Quantum Surgical’s team is delighted to obtain the new CE mark. New patients in Europe will be able to benefit from our innovative technology and will therefore experience a more comfortable health care pathway” says Bertin Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Surgical.

"The clinical study conducted at Gustave Roussy has demonstrated the relevance of Epione in the practice of bone percutaneous procedures. We will keep integrating robotics in these procedures which allow for better patient care" explains Dr. Baptiste Bonnet, interventional radiologist at Gustave Roussy.

Laetitia Messner, Chief Clinical Officer at Quantum Surgical develops “Conducted by Dr. Bonnet, the clinical study has demonstrated the clinical performance and safety of Epione in the treatment of bone lesions and, more broadly, in the execution of percutaneous bone procedures, which until now had been performed manually. The expanded care offering provided by Epione will support both physicians and patients throughout the therapeutic pathway”.

Epione is currently available in about fifteen hospitals in Europe and in the United States.

Epione® device is CE marked for abdomen, chest and musculoskeletal structures indications, and FDA cleared for abdominal ablation indication.



About Quantum Surgical

Quantum Surgical is a company specializing in medical robotics company and artificial intelligence co-founded in 2017 by Bertin Nahum, CEO. With a dynamic team of over 130 employees, the company has offices in Montpellier, France, and Miami, Florida.

Its Epione® platform is dedicated to the curative and early treatment of cancers. Quantum Surgical thus offers a new approach to cancer treatment by standardizing access to care. More patients can benefit from innovative, better targeted and less invasive treatments. More than 1,000 patients have already been treated worldwide.

Quantum Surgical was awarded the prestigious Prix Galien USA in 2022, the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for biopharmaceutical research, and joined in 2023 the governmental French Tech 2030 program that supports top emerging actors in disruptive innovation.

More information: www.quantumsurgical.com

