WeRide Launches 24/7 Fully Driverless Robotaxi Service in Guangzhou's Huangpu District

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, announced that its mass-produced Robotaxi GXR has launched 24-hour fully driverless commercial operations in Huangpu District, Guangzhou.

This marks the world's first autonomous ride-hailing service offering point-to-point trips across any location in the core urban area of a major city, highlighting WeRide's leadership and operational expertise in the global Robotaxi industry. Passengers can now hail a fully driverless Robotaxi GXR via the WeRide Go app anywhere in Huangpu District.





WeRide's Robotaxi GXR in Huangpu

Since launching the GXR in October 2024, WeRide has taken just 11 months to complete road testing, secure model certification and an operating license, and transition from on-board safety drivers to fully driverless commercial service — showcasing the signature 'WeRide Speed' in large-scale Robotaxi commercialization.

Huangpu, a dynamic hub of innovation and global investment, is home to leading tech companies, research institutes, multinational investment projects, as well as cultural and leisure destinations. With its residents' diverse and growing mobility needs, it is the ideal setting to demonstrate how fully autonomous transport can enhance urban life.

The GXR is WeRide's mass-produced, purpose-built Robotaxi model, featuring industry-leading L4 autonomous driving capabilities. Powered by the HPC 3.0 high-performance computing platform with NVIDIA's latest dual DRIVE AGX Thor, it is able to perform over 20 quadrillion calculations per second — the 'strongest brain' for complex urban driving. Its Sensor Suite 5.6 ensures visibility in challenging conditions such as rain, fog, and low light, while detecting pedestrians, vehicles, and construction zones with precision. Equipped with a comprehensive redundancy system, including architecture, F-O steer-by-wire chassis, computing units, and braking systems, the GXR effectively prevents single-point failures and ensures passenger safety in any urban environment.

Passenger experience is also central to the GXR. Its spacious, open-concept design features generous vehicle length, cabin height, and wheelbase, the largest entryway in its class, and a dedicated luggage area. Optimized second- and third-row seating maximize legroom, providing comfort and convenience for up to five passengers.

As early as November 2019, WeRide launched China's first public Robotaxi monetization service in Guangzhou, covering about 145 square kilometers of open roads in Huangpu District. By May 2025, its Robotaxi network in Guangzhou had expanded to include key city landmarks — including Guangzhou Tower, Canton Fair Exhibition Hall, Garden Hotel, and Zhujiang New Town — and major transportation hubs like Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Guangzhou South Railway Station. WeRide's Robotaxis have safely operated for over 2,200 days to date.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue to advance its core autonomous driving technologies, enhance the Robotaxi service experience, and accelerate large-scale, fully driverless commercialization through partnerships with more cities and stakeholders.

Passengers can download the WeRide Go app to view operating areas and book a ride by selecting any start and end point within the service zone.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in six markets: China, Singapore, France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.

