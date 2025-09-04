ITM to Present at the Oppenheimer Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

Garching / Munich, Germany, September 4, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced its participation in the Oppenheimer Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit held on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Several members of ITM’s leadership team will deliver presentations on the company and industry topics as outlined below.

Presentation Details

Dr. Andrew Cavey, CEO of ITM, will give a corporate presentation on the ITM’s targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline, recent updates, and upcoming milestones.

Mr. Roger Estafanos, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Radiopharmaceuticals of ITM, will join an expert panel for a discussion on “Challenging Market Leaders Pluvicto and Lutathera” at 8:40 am ET.

Dr. Mark Harfensteller, Chief Operating Officer of ITM, will contribute to an expert panel on “Isotope Supply” at 10:50 am ET. He will address the crucial topic of manufacturing and supply in the radiopharmaceutical industry, drawing upon ITM’s expertise as both a radioisotope producer and pipeline developer.





