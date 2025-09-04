GFO-X Group Gains ADGM FSRA In-Principle Approval to Build Global Digital Asset Exchange and Clearing Infrastructure

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Futures and Options Abu Dhabi Exchange Limited and GFO-X Abu Dhabi CCP Limited (together, GFO-X AD) announces that it has received In-Principle Approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM to operate as a Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE) and a Recognised Clearing House (RCH) for digital asset and related derivatives.

Abu Dhabi, and specifically ADGM, has emerged as a global leader in digital asset financial market regulation, which was a key factor leading GFO-X Group to apply to the FSRA when looking for the next global jurisdiction into which to expand. This strategic expansion builds on GFO-X UK’s existing status as the UK’s first FCA-authorised, centrally cleared, digital asset derivatives Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), and its technology base in Hong Kong. Together, these jurisdictions provide institutions with regulated venues across leading financial centres — giving global participants the choice of where and how to access digital asset derivatives, and other listed products, under trusted regulatory frameworks.

Unlocking Institutional Market Access

GFO-X AD will operate 24/7 and unlock new pathways for institutional participation by enabling digital assets to be used as margin within a centrally cleared format, which is at the core of the GFO-X Group business model. Central clearing solves for the counterparty and credit risk constraints that continue to limit large institutional adoption. Enabling digital assets to be used as margin in a cleared format also addresses collateral inefficiencies that have long constrained growth in digital asset derivatives trading. By supporting both cash-settled and physically delivered derivatives, alongside other listed products, GFO-X AD will offer a broader suite of products that caters for both institutional and crypto native investors on the same venue.

Supporting the Next Wave of Digital Asset Innovation

The RIE and RCH will provide:

Round-the-clock trading and clearing and settlement – extending regulated access to weekends and after-hours markets. A full product suite – covering both cash-settled and physically delivered derivative contracts and other listed products. Institutional-grade central clearing – mitigating counterparty risk and resolving the pre-funding bottleneck. Collateral mobility at scale – integrating digital assets and tokenised real-world assets into mainstream market workflows.

GFO-X AD is in advanced discussions with institutional partners and is targeting launch in 2026. With its In-Principle Approvals from FSRA in ADGM, authorisation in the UK, and global operations base, GFO-X Group is building the next generation of market infrastructure to integrate digital assets into institutional finance.

Arnab Sen, CEO of GFO-X, commented:

"This approval is a pivotal step in our journey to build a globally interconnected, regulated marketplace for digital asset derivatives and complementary products. ADGM’s regulatory sophistication and institutional-grade infrastructure make it an ideal jurisdiction for our next phase of growth to support digital assets and the benefits of collateral mobility."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said,

“We congratulate GFO-X Group on receiving their IPA from the FSRA of ADGM to establish a Global Digital Asset Exchange and Clearing Infrastructure within ADGM, the world’s leading international financial centre for digital assets. ADGM has consistently set the benchmark for progressive and robust financial regulation in this space, creating an environment where innovation and trust go hand in hand. Its comprehensive ecosystem, supportive framework, and forward-looking vision make it the ideal home for building a platform of global scale and integrity. We look forward to their contributions to ADGM’s thriving digital asset community and the continued growth of Abu Dhabi as a hub for the future of finance.”

