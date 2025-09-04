Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis Technologies and Global Markets Report 2024-2030: Opportunities Driven by Technological Advances, Emerging Targeted Therapies, and Rising Inorganic Growth Strategies

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for rheumatoid arthritis therapies was valued at $28.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $30.2 billion in 2025 to reach $41.1 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2025 through 2030.

The current report will provide detailed information on therapies for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This report analyzes the market trends of RA therapies, with the base year for the study set at 2024, estimated for 2025, and forecast between 2026 and 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period and regional markets.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified RA as a chronic, systemic inflammation that affects joints and causes pain. It can damage surrounding tissues, the heart, lungs, and the nervous system. Symptoms include persistent pain, stiffness, tenderness, warmth, and swelling, which can limit mobility and daily function. Proper management is crucial.



According to Austin, L. et al. (2020), the REMORA (Remote Monitoring of Rheumatoid Arthritis) study has shown a significant correlation between remote monitoring of RA and decreased disease activity. Similarly, according to Arthritis and Rheumatology (2023), electronic patient outcome measures (ePROMs), deployed through mobile applications and web pages, provide a more comprehensive understanding of RA by capturing the dynamic nature of symptoms like pain, joint swelling, and fatigue. ePROMs foster meaningful patient-physician interactions, enhancing understanding and collaboration while boosting patient confidence and satisfaction. They facilitate a deeper exploration of emotional well-being and coping mechanisms.



According to the Arthritis Foundation, approximately 1.5 million individuals in the U.S. are affected by RA. Women are three times more likely to develop RA than men, with onset typically occurring between ages 30 and 60. RA is uncommon in men under 45. RA treatment is significantly improved by integrating smart technologies like smartphones, smartwatches, and wearables. These offer significant avenues for digital self-management, clinical decision-making, sensor-based tracking, and digital behavior change interventions

Report Includes

94 data tables and 51 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global markets for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment therapies

Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's current size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis based on therapy type, sales channel and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis

Discussion of the key marketed products and products in different stages of clinical development

An analysis of patents, and emerging trends and developments in patent activity

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Amgen Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The report aims to:

Analyze RA therapy types.

Analyze global market size and segmentation.

Understand market constraints and drivers.

Provide detailed market forecasts for 2030.

Assess market shares, competitiveness, and industry structure.

Identify potential long-term impacts on the market for RA therapies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Aging Population

Geopolitical Risks, Trade Wars, and Supply Chain Disruptions

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Biosimilars for RA Treatment

Rising Cases of RA

Increasing Aging Population

Market Restraints

Loss of Patent Exclusivity

Shortage of Rheumatologists

Side Effects of RA Drugs

Market Opportunities

Technological Advances in RA Therapies

Emerging Targeted Therapies

Increasing Inorganic Strategies amongst Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

The U.S.

Biologics

Biosimilars

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Stem Cell Therapy

Immunotherapy

Pipeline Analysis

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for RA Therapies by Therapy Type

Key Takeaways

Disease-modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Targeted Synthetic DMARDs/JAK Inhibitors

Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Biosimilars

Steroids

Other Drugs

Global RA Therapies by Sales Channel

Key Takeaways

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for RA Therapies, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Market Share Analysis

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the RA Therapies Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Market for RA Therapies

ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Appendix

Company Profiles

Abbott

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bayer Ag

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gsk Plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lilly

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bb2nc5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment