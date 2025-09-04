Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis Technologies and Global Markets Report 2024-2030: Opportunities Driven by Technological Advances, Emerging Targeted Therapies, and Rising Inorganic Growth Strategies

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for rheumatoid arthritis therapies was valued at $28.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $30.2 billion in 2025 to reach $41.1 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2025 through 2030.
The current report will provide detailed information on therapies for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This report analyzes the market trends of RA therapies, with the base year for the study set at 2024, estimated for 2025, and forecast between 2026 and 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period and regional markets.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified RA as a chronic, systemic inflammation that affects joints and causes pain. It can damage surrounding tissues, the heart, lungs, and the nervous system. Symptoms include persistent pain, stiffness, tenderness, warmth, and swelling, which can limit mobility and daily function. Proper management is crucial.
According to Austin, L. et al. (2020), the REMORA (Remote Monitoring of Rheumatoid Arthritis) study has shown a significant correlation between remote monitoring of RA and decreased disease activity. Similarly, according to Arthritis and Rheumatology (2023), electronic patient outcome measures (ePROMs), deployed through mobile applications and web pages, provide a more comprehensive understanding of RA by capturing the dynamic nature of symptoms like pain, joint swelling, and fatigue. ePROMs foster meaningful patient-physician interactions, enhancing understanding and collaboration while boosting patient confidence and satisfaction. They facilitate a deeper exploration of emotional well-being and coping mechanisms.
According to the Arthritis Foundation, approximately 1.5 million individuals in the U.S. are affected by RA. Women are three times more likely to develop RA than men, with onset typically occurring between ages 30 and 60. RA is uncommon in men under 45. RA treatment is significantly improved by integrating smart technologies like smartphones, smartwatches, and wearables. These offer significant avenues for digital self-management, clinical decision-making, sensor-based tracking, and digital behavior change interventions
Report Includes
- 94 data tables and 51 additional tables
- In-depth analysis of the global markets for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment therapies
- Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's current size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis based on therapy type, sales channel and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis
- Discussion of the key marketed products and products in different stages of clinical development
- An analysis of patents, and emerging trends and developments in patent activity
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Amgen Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
The report aims to:
- Analyze RA therapy types.
- Analyze global market size and segmentation.
- Understand market constraints and drivers.
- Provide detailed market forecasts for 2030.
- Assess market shares, competitiveness, and industry structure.
- Identify potential long-term impacts on the market for RA therapies.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$30.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$41.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Aging Population
- Geopolitical Risks, Trade Wars, and Supply Chain Disruptions
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditures
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Biosimilars for RA Treatment
- Rising Cases of RA
- Increasing Aging Population
- Market Restraints
- Loss of Patent Exclusivity
- Shortage of Rheumatologists
- Side Effects of RA Drugs
- Market Opportunities
- Technological Advances in RA Therapies
- Emerging Targeted Therapies
- Increasing Inorganic Strategies amongst Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- The U.S.
- Biologics
- Biosimilars
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Stem Cell Therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Pipeline Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for RA Therapies by Therapy Type
- Key Takeaways
- Disease-modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)
- Targeted Synthetic DMARDs/JAK Inhibitors
- Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
- Biosimilars
- Steroids
- Other Drugs
- Global RA Therapies by Sales Channel
- Key Takeaways
- Prescription Drugs
- Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for RA Therapies, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Share Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the RA Therapies Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the Market for RA Therapies
- ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Bayer Ag
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Gsk Plc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Lilly
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
