Anti-Parkinson's Drugs Global Market Research Report 2025-2030 | $9.2 Bn Opportunities Driven by Increased Awareness in Emerging Countries and a Robust Pipeline of Innovations

The global market for anti-Parkinson's drugs is projected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2025 to reach $9.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030



The report provides an overview of the global anti-Parkinson's drugs market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year data of 2024, estimated data for 2025 and forecast of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2025 to 2030.

The drugs approved to treat the disease provide symptomatic relief, and no curative therapies have been approved. PD is marked by a high unmet need for disease-modifying therapies (DMT). Dopaminergic drugs (levodopa and carbidopa) are the gold standard of treatment. Other approved therapies include Inbrija (Merz Therapeutics), Duodopa (AbbVie), Ongentys (Amneal Pharmaceuticals/Bial), Xadago (Newron Pharmaceuticals) and Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals), all of which aim to treat both motor and non-motor symptoms associated with the disease.



However, the current treatment landscape is evolving, with increased R&D activities focused on novel therapies. Several novel products have been approved in 2024 and 2025 that seek to address the limitations of the current therapies in use. These include FDA approval of Vyalev (foscarbidopa and foslevodopa) from AbbVie in October 2024 to treat motor fluctuations in adults with advanced PD. The drug is the first subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy that provides enhanced efficacy compared to oral medications. In February 2025, the FDA approved a second drug-device combination product, Onapgo (apomorphine hydrochloride) from Supernus Pharmaceuticals, to treat motor fluctuations in adults with advanced PD.

The market is segmented by drug class (based on mechanisms of action) and regions. By drug class, the market is segmented into dopaminergic, dopamine agonists, catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) inhibitors, anticholinergic and others. The regions covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, focusing on the major countries in these regions.

The report focuses on the driving trends and challenges affecting the market. It analyzes corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market. The report also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and company profiles that address such details as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of key market businesses.



