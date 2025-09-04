Anti-Parkinson's Drugs Global Market Research Report 2025-2030 | $9.2 Bn Opportunities Driven by Increased Awareness in Emerging Countries and a Robust Pipeline of Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Parkinson's Drugs: Global Markets to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for anti-Parkinson's drugs is projected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2025 to reach $9.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030
The report provides an overview of the global anti-Parkinson's drugs market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year data of 2024, estimated data for 2025 and forecast of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2025 to 2030.
The drugs approved to treat the disease provide symptomatic relief, and no curative therapies have been approved. PD is marked by a high unmet need for disease-modifying therapies (DMT). Dopaminergic drugs (levodopa and carbidopa) are the gold standard of treatment. Other approved therapies include Inbrija (Merz Therapeutics), Duodopa (AbbVie), Ongentys (Amneal Pharmaceuticals/Bial), Xadago (Newron Pharmaceuticals) and Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals), all of which aim to treat both motor and non-motor symptoms associated with the disease.
However, the current treatment landscape is evolving, with increased R&D activities focused on novel therapies. Several novel products have been approved in 2024 and 2025 that seek to address the limitations of the current therapies in use. These include FDA approval of Vyalev (foscarbidopa and foslevodopa) from AbbVie in October 2024 to treat motor fluctuations in adults with advanced PD. The drug is the first subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy that provides enhanced efficacy compared to oral medications. In February 2025, the FDA approved a second drug-device combination product, Onapgo (apomorphine hydrochloride) from Supernus Pharmaceuticals, to treat motor fluctuations in adults with advanced PD.
The market is segmented by drug class (based on mechanisms of action) and regions. By drug class, the market is segmented into dopaminergic, dopamine agonists, catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) inhibitors, anticholinergic and others. The regions covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, focusing on the major countries in these regions.
The report focuses on the driving trends and challenges affecting the market. It analyzes corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market. The report also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and company profiles that address such details as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments of key market businesses.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for anti-Parkinson's drugs
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, forecasts for 2030 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to anti-Parkinson's drugs, accompanied by a market share analysis by drug class and region
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends in the market
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global value chain and case studies
- Patent analysis and emerging trends and developments in patent activity
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, M&As, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Descriptive profiles of leading companies, including AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Co. Ltd.
Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Llc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
- Merz Therapeutics
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.
- Neuroderm
- Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|134
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Pathophysiology
- Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Treatment and Management
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Demographic Factors
- Environmental Factors
- Geopolitical Factors
- Economic Factors
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Anti-Parkinson's Drugs Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Research and Development (R&D)
- Manufacturing
- Packaging
- Wholesale Distributors and Repackagers
- Pharmacies
- Dispensed to Consumers
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease
- High Unmet Treatment Need Leads to Innovation
- Industry Collaborations Accelerate R&D
- Increased Public and Private Investments and Support
- Market Restraints
- Adverse Effects Associated with Anti-Parkinson's Drugs
- High Cost of Drug Development and Low Success Rate
- Market Opportunities
- Increased Awareness in Emerging Countries
- Robust Pipeline
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Aspects of Anti-Parkinson's Drugs
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Drug-Device Combinations
- Cell and Gene Therapies
- Vaccine
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Other Combination Therapies
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Overview
- Key Takeaways
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Drug Class
- Dopaminergic
- Dopamine Agonists
- Catechol-O-methyl Transferase Inhibitors
- Monoamine Oxidase B Inhibitors
- Anticholinergics
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Acquisitions
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Anti-Parkinson's Drugs Global Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability Trends and Initiatives
- Environmental
- Social and Governance Initiatives
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehrf4j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment