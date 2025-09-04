Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics Technology Global Market Report 2025-2030 | Rising Focus on Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics Driven by Eco-Friendly Energy Harvesting and Advanced Material Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics: Technologies and Global Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics is projected to grow from $307.3 million in 2025 to reach $549.8 million by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2025 through 2030.
This report provides a qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the global market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics. It uses 2024 as the base year and provides revenue forecasts from 2025 to 2030 (USD thousands).
Market Dynamics and Drivers
The global market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics is growing because conventional lead-based piezoelectric ceramics are increasingly being scrutinized for their environmental impact. The toxic impacts of lead on human health and the environment are driving the shift toward eco-friendly alternative material choices. Lead-free piezoelectric ceramics are increasingly being used in sensors, actuators, and transducers. In addition, regulations pertaining to the composition of lead are also a factor in the market's growth. The need to develop advanced lead-free variants will increase as the regulations become more stringent.
Trends and Future Developments
Lead-free piezoelectric ceramics are receiving increased focus from researchers as concerns about the ecological effects of lead-based materials mount. These substitutes not only have a reduced impact on the environment but also exhibit competitive performance. High-performance lead-free piezoelectric ceramics have also remained the focus in recent years due to increased demand for eco-friendly energy harvesting techniques.
R&D has focused on materials such as bismuth-layered structure, barium titanate, tungsten-bronze structure, bismuth sodium titanate and niobate-based lead-free piezoelectric ceramics. Of these, the latter have emerged as the most promising material category.
Researchers are also focusing on the development of new piezoelectric materials with superior electromechanical properties to replace lead-containing oxides. They are conducting studies to improve the production process and broaden the application areas of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics.
Report Includes
- An analysis of the global market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPECs), including materials, applications and fabrication processes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis based on material type, configuration, end-user industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, industry structure and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Review of the current market status for Pb-free piezoelectric ceramic products, key technology issues, competitive scenario and R&D activities
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model and global value chain analysis
- An analysis of U.S. patents across each major category, and emerging trends and developments in patent activity
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including CTS Corp., PI Ceramic GmbH, Niterra Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Company Profiles
- Ceramtec Gmbh
- Cts Corp.
- Fuji Ceramics Corp.
- Honda Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Ionix At
- Kemet Corp.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Niterra Co. Ltd.
- Ningbo Fbele Electronics Co. Ltd.
- PI Ceramic Gmbh
- Pzt Electronic Ceramic Co. Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Taniobis
- Zibo Yuhai Electronic Ceramic Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|122
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$307.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$549.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Drivers
- Trends and Future Developments
- Analysis by Segment
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Definition
- Industry Scenario
- Need for Developing Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Characteristics of Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Applications of Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Preparation Techniques
- Regulations
- EU Restriction of Hazardous Substances Exemption
- REACH
- Implications of U.S.-China Tariff War
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Suppliers of Raw Materials
- Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics Manufacturers
- Distribution
- Lead-Free Piezoelectric Device Manufacturers
- End Users
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Level of Competition in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Health and Environmental Risks of Lead-Based Piezoelectric Materials
- Favorable Regulatory Environment
- Applications of Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Market Challenges
- Environmental Risks Associated with Raw Material Extraction
- Performance Constraints
- Market Opportunities
- Nano-Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Wearable Technology
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Material and Technological Trends in Materials and Technology
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Findings/Takeaways
- Market Analysis by Material
- Potassium Sodium Niobate (KNN)
- Bismuth Sodium Titanate (BNT)
- Barium Titanate
- Others
- Market Analysis by Configuration
- Monolith
- Multilayer
- Thin films
- Market Analysis by End User
- Consumer Electronics and Optoelectronics
- Transportation
- Industrial Equipment
- Medical Devices
- Other Industries/Sectors
- Geographic Breakdown
- Findings/Takeaways
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Scenario
- Company Positioning
- Strategic Initiatives
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics Industry: ESG Perspective
- ESG Goals
- ESG Issues
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Issue
- Social Issue
- Governance Issue
- Current Status of ESG
- Conclusion
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Abbreviations
- References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g33t0q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment