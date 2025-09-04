Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Cook, Coopersurgical, Esco Medical, Fertipro, Genea Biomedx, Hamilton Thorne, Invitrocare, Kitazato, Nidacon, Vitrolife

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an analysis of the global assisted reproductive technologies market and analyzes market trends. Using 2024 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2025 through 2030. The market in this report is segmented into procedure, product, end user, and region. The report focuses on the significant trends, challenges and technological advancements that alter the market and vendor landscape.



This short report provides an overview of the global assisted reproductive technologies market and analyzes market trends. The report includes global revenue ($ millions) for base year data (2024), estimated data for 2025, and forecasts of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2025 through 2030.

Based on procedures, the market is segmented into in vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination and others. The IVF procedure segment is further sub-segmented based on procedure type into frozen non-donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donor and fresh donor. Based on product, the assisted reproductive technologies market is divided into instruments, reagents and media, accessories and disposables. The market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, and others based on end users. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The report focuses on the significant trends, challenges and technological advancements that alter the market and vendor landscape. It concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape of prominent companies in the global assisted reproductive technologies market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details such as overview, product portfolio and strategic developments of major companies in the market.

Report Includes

Overview and analysis of the global markets for assisted reproductive technologies (ART)

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data (sales figures) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global ART market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on product type, technology (procedure) type, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Discussion of the underlying opportunities and potential, with the integration of emerging networks of fertility clinic services, reproductive drugs and ongoing research activities in reproductive medicine

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Profiles of the Leading Companies

Cook

Coopersurgical Inc.

Esco Medical

Fertipro Nv

Genea Biomedx

Hamilton Thorne

Invitrocare Inc.

Kitazato Corp.

Nidacon International Ab

Vitrolife Ab

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $35.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Types of ART

Technology Background

Controlled Ovarian Stimulation

Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Antagonist and Agonist Cycles

Oocyte Retrieval

Fertilization

Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

In Vitro Maturation

Embryo Transfer

Equipment

PESTEL Analysis

Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market

Effects on Supply Chains

Opportunities for Local Production

Conclusion

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Infertility Rates

Technological Advances in ART

Increasing Awareness and Acceptance Regarding Fertility Treatments

Market Restraints

High Costs of Treatment

Ethical and Legal Issues

Market Opportunities

Growing Number of Fertility Clinics

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Artificial Womb Facility

Artificial Intelligence-Based IVF

AI in Gamete Selection

AI in Embryo Selection

AI in Treatment Routine

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Procedure

Key Takeaways

In Vitro Fertilization

IVF Market, by Procedure Sub-Type

Artificial Insemination

Other Procedures

Market Breakdown by Product

Key Takeaways

Instruments

Reagents and Media

Accessories and Disposables

Market Breakdown by End User

Key Takeaways

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Key Companies in the Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market

Strategic Analysis

Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions and Investments

Product Approvals

Chapter 7 Appendix



