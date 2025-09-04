Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Cook, Coopersurgical, Esco Medical, Fertipro, Genea Biomedx, Hamilton Thorne, Invitrocare, Kitazato, Nidacon, Vitrolife

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an analysis of the global assisted reproductive technologies market and analyzes market trends. Using 2024 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2025 through 2030. The market in this report is segmented into procedure, product, end user, and region. The report focuses on the significant trends, challenges and technological advancements that alter the market and vendor landscape.
Based on procedures, the market is segmented into in vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination and others. The IVF procedure segment is further sub-segmented based on procedure type into frozen non-donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donor and fresh donor. Based on product, the assisted reproductive technologies market is divided into instruments, reagents and media, accessories and disposables. The market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, and others based on end users. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
The report focuses on the significant trends, challenges and technological advancements that alter the market and vendor landscape. It concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape of prominent companies in the global assisted reproductive technologies market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details such as overview, product portfolio and strategic developments of major companies in the market.
Report Includes
- Overview and analysis of the global markets for assisted reproductive technologies (ART)
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data (sales figures) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global ART market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on product type, technology (procedure) type, end user and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Discussion of the underlying opportunities and potential, with the integration of emerging networks of fertility clinic services, reproductive drugs and ongoing research activities in reproductive medicine
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
Profiles of the Leading Companies
- Cook
- Coopersurgical Inc.
- Esco Medical
- Fertipro Nv
- Genea Biomedx
- Hamilton Thorne
- Invitrocare Inc.
- Kitazato Corp.
- Nidacon International Ab
- Vitrolife Ab
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$35.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$53.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Types of ART
- Technology Background
- Controlled Ovarian Stimulation
- Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Antagonist and Agonist Cycles
- Oocyte Retrieval
- Fertilization
- Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)
- In Vitro Maturation
- Embryo Transfer
- Equipment
- PESTEL Analysis
- Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market
- Effects on Supply Chains
- Opportunities for Local Production
- Conclusion
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Infertility Rates
- Technological Advances in ART
- Increasing Awareness and Acceptance Regarding Fertility Treatments
- Market Restraints
- High Costs of Treatment
- Ethical and Legal Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Number of Fertility Clinics
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Artificial Womb Facility
- Artificial Intelligence-Based IVF
- AI in Gamete Selection
- AI in Embryo Selection
- AI in Treatment Routine
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Procedure
- Key Takeaways
- In Vitro Fertilization
- IVF Market, by Procedure Sub-Type
- Artificial Insemination
- Other Procedures
- Market Breakdown by Product
- Key Takeaways
- Instruments
- Reagents and Media
- Accessories and Disposables
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Fertility Clinics
- Hospitals
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Key Companies in the Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market
- Strategic Analysis
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Acquisitions and Investments
- Product Approvals
Chapter 7 Appendix
