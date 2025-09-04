Heilind Electronics Honored with the “Excellence Supply Chain Service Award for Distributor” at ELEXCON 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At ELEXCON 2025 Exhibition, held from August 26–28 in Shenzhen, Heilind Electronics was honored with the “Excellence Supply Chain Service Award for Distributor”, presented by Mr. Jianwei Jiang, General Manager of Creativity Exhibition, the event organizer.

The award recognizes electronic component distributors that demonstrate outstanding performance in supply chain management, customer service, and industry support. Heilind’s receipt of this honor reflects the industry’s acknowledgment of its capabilities in supply chain reliability, responsive service, and customer support, while also highlighting the company’s enduring commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be.”

“We are truly honored to receive this award,” said Frank Shi, representative of Heilind Asia Pacific, “This recognition belongs not only to the entire Heilind team but also to the customers and partners who have continuously trusted and supported us.”





Mr. Jianwei Jiang (General Manager of Creativity Exhibition, the organizer) on the left, Frank Shi (Heilind representative) on the right.

As one of the global leaders in electronic component distribution, Heilind is recognized for its extensive product portfolio, resilient global supply chain, and responsive customer service. With deep expertise across product categories such as connectors, sensors, fasteners and hardware, and relays, Heilind leverages its resources to deliver value-added services—including sample support, rapid delivery, and customized solutions to improve efficiency and accelerate project implementation.

This award not only acknowledges Heilind’s strong performance in supply chain and service but also reflects its sustained commitment to driving progress within the industry. Heilind will continue to deepen collaboration with global manufacturers and industry partners, further strengthening its service and supply chain capabilities to deliver lasting value to customers and the market.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China.

About Heilind Asia Pacific

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com), a subsidiary of Heilind Electronics, commenced operations in December 2012. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with a distribution center and value-added center, Heilind Asia now operates 24 locations & 5 warehouses across the region. Its industry-leading service offering is built on the commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be.”

