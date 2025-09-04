Pan American Silver Completes Acquisition of MAG Silver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") and MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE American: MAG) (TSX: MAG) ("MAG") are pleased to announce that Pan American has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MAG ("MAG Shares") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction adds a 44% joint venture interest in the large-scale, high-grade Juanicipio silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, operated by Fresnillo plc (the "Juanicipio Mine"), along with 100% ownership of the Larder exploration project and a 100% earn-in interest in the Deer Trail exploration project. The Transaction further strengthens Pan American’s position as one of the world’s leading silver producers, enhances its industry-leading silver reserve base, and provides significant near-term cash flow growth and long-term exploration potential.

"The Juanicipio Mine is a high-quality addition to our portfolio that will contribute meaningfully to our silver production, reserves and cash flow," said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pan American. "We are pleased to welcome MAG shareholders to Pan American who now benefit from participation in a larger, diversified, and growth-oriented silver and gold producer. We also look forward to working collaboratively with Fresnillo, the mine's operator, to advance the potential of the Juanicipio asset for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Transaction Consideration

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, MAG shareholders received an aggregate of US$500 million in cash and approximately 60.2 million Pan American Shares in consideration for their MAG Shares. Following completion of the Transaction, former MAG shareholders own approximately 14.3% of the issued and outstanding Pan American Shares, on a fully diluted basis.

Full details of the Transaction are included in MAG's management information circular dated June 6, 2025, which can be found under MAG’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Delisting of MAG Shares

The MAG Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange as of the closing of the market September 8, 2025, and to cease trading on the NYSE American as of the opening of the market on September 4, 2025. Pan American is in the process of applying for MAG to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and to otherwise terminate MAG’s public reporting requirements.

About Pan American

Pan American is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own a 44% joint venture interest in the Juanicipio Mine in Mexico, a 100% interest in the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for over three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

