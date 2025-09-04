AI Adoption Global Perspective Analysis Report 2025 with 20+ Case Studies that Focus on AI Implementation to Improve Business Processes and AI Implementation for Product/Service Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Adoption: A Global Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of AI adoption across various industries. It will examine the use of AI in hardware, software and services, along with key product innovations and investments. The study will also highlight AI adoption trends in different regions.



AI is being rapidly adopted across industries. Following generative AI (GenAI), the emergence of agentic AI is expected to accelerate market growth. AI is currently implemented at a functional level and used as virtual assistants, chatbots and to streamline software development. However, there is significant potential for its integration at various organizational levels. This can be achieved through the adoption of agentic AI, which can automate processes and make decisions independently with ease. Advances in large language models (LLMs) combined with 6G technology will enable faster and more accurate realtime data processing.



AI technology has significantly impacted various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; media and entertainment; logistics; retail; telecom and education, leading to advances and innovations. The adoption of AI technologies is driven by the continual R&D efforts of tech giants and the increasing demand for advanced solutions in different sectors.



In terms of regional adoption, North America, particularly the U.S., is leading the market due to huge investments and innovations. Canada, Brazil, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and South Africa are some of the emerging countries adopting AI. Along with implementation, these countries are working on various strategies, such as investments in R&D and boosting start-ups, to increase the broader acceptance of AI.



Report Scope



This report aims to provide a thorough and detailed analysis of the current and future state of AI applications. Its scope includes a multifaceted review, covering both the technological progress driving AI and the various ways these developments are being used across different industries and by emerging businesses.



The following parameters define the scope of the report:

The report will explore AI hardware, software and service solutions and provide a detailed overview of key developments and innovations. It will define each solution and highlight its significance in the evolving AI ecosystem.

The report covers a descriptive analysis of AI adoption across various end-use industries. To provide deeper insight, it will include case studies at the application level within these sectors.

The study highlights AI adoption trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

The report identifies major challenges affecting AI implementation based on case study analyses for business process improvement and product development.

It will also outline key government guidelines, regulations and standards such as the EU AI Act, which are driving the rapid global AI adoption.

The report includes:

A general outlook of the artificial intelligence (AI) adoption scenarios across industries by applications, with key companies' developments

Trends in the AI adoption in hardware, software and services solutions, along with major technological innovations, current state of AI and historical milestones

A look at the regulatory landscape featuring key international and regional regulations and standards for AI adoption

Review of the impact of ongoing U.S. tariffs on global trade and investment, and challenges associated with AI infrastructure development and global supply chains

Case studies on AI implementation to improve business processes and for product or service innovation

Insights into future AI adoption plans of key companies across different sectors, and projections and growth forecasts through 2030

Role of AI adoption in the global cybersecurity market landscape

Expert quotes on AI adoption from primary respondents

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Adoption Viewpoint

Future Trends and Developments

Industry Analysis

Regional Insights

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

AI Adoption Overview

Evolution of AI Adoption

Key Historical Milestones

Current State of AI

Key Technology Models

Regulations and Standards for AI Adoption

European Union

U.S.

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Key Barriers for AI Adoption

Lack of Knowledge

Data Privacy

Integration Challenges

Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on AI Adoption

Chapter 3 AI Adoption in Hardware Solutions

Key Takeaways

Adoption Analysis

AI Processors and Accelerators

Memory

Current and Future Innovations of Key AI Hardware Providers

Chapter 4 AI Adoption in Software Solutions

Key Takeaways

Adoption Analysis

AI Platforms

Current and Future Plans of Key AI Software Providers

Chapter 5 AI Adoption in Service Solutions

Key Takeaways

Adoption Analysis by Service Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

Current and Future Plans for Key Service Providers

Chapter 6 AI Adoption by Industries

Key Takeaways

Adoption Analysis

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Logistics and Supply Chain

Retail and eCommerce

Education and EdTech

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication

Others (Agriculture, Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities and More)

Chapter 7 AI Adoption Trends by Regions

Key Takeaways

Adoption Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Case Studies on AI Adoption

AI Implementation to Improve Business Processes

Case Study 1: General Electric's Deployment of Predix Platform

Case Study 2: General Motors' Vehicle Inspection Process Efficiency

Case Study 3: British Columbia Investment Management Corp. Implemented AI to Optimize Business Procedures

Case Study 4: AI for Operational Efficiency in Oil and Gas at BP

Case Study 5: Delta Airlines Improved Operational Efficiency Using AI

Case Study 6: Bank of America's Adoption of AI Tool Erica

Case Study 7: Zodiac Maritime's AI-Enhanced Collision Prediction System

Case Study 8: Deutsche Telekom Improving Operational Efficacy with AI

Case Study 9: Port of Rotterdam's Smart Container Management

Case Study 10: Fox Corp. Implemented Amazon's AI-Driven Tools

Case Study 11: Kroger's Intelligent Shelving and Pricing Optimization

AI Implementation for Product/Service Innovation

Case Study 1: AI-Powered Electronic Health Records Optimization

Case Study 2: Vodafone's AI-Driven Customer Service

Case Study 3: Predictive Analytics in Retail

Case Study 4: Mastercard Optimized Payment Processing with AI

Case Study 5: Siemens Digital Industries Software Developed an AI Solution

Case Study 6: Collaboration Between the University of Rochester Medical Center and Butterfly Network

Case Study 7: OSF HealthCare's AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Case Study 8: Valley Bank's Anti-Money Laundering

Case Study 9: AI-Powered Tool for European School of Management and Business

Case Study 10: AT&T Transformed Customer Service with AI

Case Study 11: Bolton College's AI-Powered Video Creation Platform

Case Study 12: Sephora's Innovation in Beauty Retail

Chapter 9 Future of AI Adoption

Forecasts and Predictions

Future of AI Adoption in Key Industries

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Logistics and Supply Chain

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-Commerce

Chapter 10 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mghcli

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.