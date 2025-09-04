Karbon Business Launches Multicurrency Virtual Accounts & Payment Links

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon Business, a Y Combinator–backed Indian cross-border payments platform, has rolled out global payment links and multi-currency virtual accounts to make it easier for Indian SMEs to collect international payments for Indian exporters.

For Indian SMEs and MSMEs working with international clients, collecting payments often remains slow, expensive, and opaque. Karbon Business’s new features aim to eliminate these bottlenecks by enabling faster settlements, up to 90% lower FX fees, and transparent reconciliation—all while ensuring compliance with Indian cross-border payment regulations.

“Our mission is to help Indian service exporters operate on a global scale without being constrained by outdated banking systems,” said Bo Li, co-founder of Karbon Business. “We’ve built our platform for businesses with international clients, growing teams, and complex financial operations—not only for freelancers, but also for established companies looking to scale.”

Karbon Business, founded in 2019, already has a clientele of 3000+ SMBs and thousands of freelancers and is widely regarded as one of the best international payment solutions for Indian businesses. With Karbon Business, Indian businesses can receive USD, EUR, GBP, and other major currencies in India directly, without the need for foreign bank accounts or intermediaries.

About Karbon Business – Backed by Y Combinator

Karbon Business is a Silicon Valley–backed cross-border payments platform designed for Indian goods and service exporters. The platform enables SMEs to receive international payments seamlessly.

Proudly backed by Y Combinator—Karbon Business empowers Indian exporters to scale globally with speed, transparency, and confidence, removing the friction and hidden costs of traditional banking systems.

Following the Y Combinator-backed success, Karbon Business is now offering a suite of features designed specifically for the needs of Indian exporters...

Key Features Now Available

Modern tools for Indian service exporters to receive global payments faster, at lower cost, with full compliance.

Multicurrency Virtual Accounts

Instantly generate local receiving accounts in USD, EUR, GBP, AED, and other currencies.

Get paid via local bank transfers, eliminating the need for SWIFT and significantly reducing costs of receiving USD payments in India.

Payment Links

Create a single payment link for multiple clients, simplifying global collections.

Accept payments via debit or credit card.

Track settlement status in real time for full transparency in the transaction lifecycle.



Payment Links make it easy for businesses to request payments for one-time or custom services, without the need for a recurring billing system and complex invoicing.

Unified Reconciliation Dashboard

View all client inflows, FX conversions, and invoice-level payment history in one place.

Optimize workflows for finance teams managing high-volume international B2B payments.

Designed for Indian Goods & Service Exporters Receiving Money Globally

Karbon Business provides compliance-ready financial tools for Indian SMEs and service exporters. Whether it’s retainer or milestone export payments, businesses can receive money from overseas clients quickly and transparently.

It’s ideal for sectors such as:

IT and ITeS

Business and strategy consulting

Outsourced HR and global staffing

Digital marketing and SEO agencies

Architecture and engineering design services

Legal process outsourcing (LPO)

Animation, design, and creative studios

EdTech and corporate training providers

Medical transcription and healthcare BPO



Karbon Business helps these exporters accept international payments in a structured, scalable, and fully compliant way.

Receive International Payments with Karbon Business

To learn more, visit https://www.karboncard.com/accept-international-payments-india

