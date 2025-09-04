Churchill Resources to Commence Fall Drilling & Trenching Program at the Past-Producing Frost Cove Antimony Mine

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that permits have been approved by the Mineral Lands Division of the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology (“IET”) for all proposed activities on the Black Raven Project at Moreton’s Harbour, Central Newfoundland, host to the past-producing Frost Cove Antimony Mine. Major activities are expected to include:

Trenching and drill pad/access trail preparation by local contractor Small’s Construction Ltd. of Twillingate, NL;



Property-wide airborne LiDAR surveying by contractor RPM Geospatial of Holyrood, NL; and



Core drilling operations are to commence on September 15th in conjunction with the surface trenches, to define the known mineralization at depth by drilling for the first time and follow the high-grade veins along strike. MCL Drilling of Deer Lake, NL whom the Company has worked with for several years, has been contracted for the drilling operations.





The planned delineation programs for the Frost Cove and Stewart Mines as well as the Taylor’s Room prospect, includes surface trenches across the vein structures at 50m intervals, with drill pads every 100m which can allow for multiple holes at each site. Fall core holes are designed to intersect the target vein structures at ~-50m and -100m below surface. Results of these programs should enable the Company to begin preparation of initial resource estimates, with Churchill’s present intention being to work towards publication before the end of this year.

Churchill is also pleased to report that it has commissioned late September implementation with Stantec Engineering’s St. John’s office, of baseline environmental monitoring of surface water, hydrology and groundwater. Community information sessions were held twice during August to outline planned exploration, and were well-attended, including by MHA Derek Bennett who is Speaker of the House, and two senior managers from the Government’s Exploration Approval Department at the latest meeting.

The Company’s core logging and cutting facility is nearing completion and will be ready for the September operations.

The Black Raven Property hosts two past-producing mines dating back to the late 1800’s, the Frost Cove Antimony Mine and the Stewart Gold Mine which returned antimony grades of 35.1% and gold grades of 14.4 g/t, respectively (see release of 12th June 2025). Black Raven is located approximately 60km northwest of Gander, and approximately 100km north of the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine, currently on care and maintenance.





Figure 1: Preparation of local cutting facility and core shack, in anticipation of Churchill’s fall drilling and trenching program.

Antimony: A Critical Mineral in High Demand

Antimony is a critical mineral essential for national security and modern technology, with over 90% of global production controlled by China, Russia, and other non-Western jurisdictions. It is a vital component in military applications, while also being crucial for certain flame retardants, strengthening alloys in batteries, and emerging energy storage technologies. Antimony is essential to a “Fortress North America” approach to critical mineral supply chains and making domestic North American sources increasingly important for economic and national security.



About Churchill Resources

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on strategic, critical minerals in Canada, principally at its prospective Black Raven, Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in Newfoundland & Labrador. The Churchill management team, board, and advisors have decades of combined experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill’s Newfoundland and Labrador projects have the potential to benefit from the province’s large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class nickel mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise.

Further Information

For further information regarding Churchill, please contact:

Churchill Resources Inc.

Conan McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +1 416.272.4738

Email: cmcintyre@churchillresources.com

Paul Sobie, President

Tel. 416.365.0930 (o) 647.988.0930 (m)

Email: psobie@churchillresources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about Churchill’s objectives, goals and exploration activities proposed to be conducted on its properties; future growth potential of Churchill, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of its properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s goals and objectives, and future exploration work to be conducted on the Company’s Black Raven Antimony Property. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: exploration results on the Black Raven Antimony Property; the expected benefits to Churchill relating to the exploration proposed to be conducted on its properties; receipt of all regulatory approvals in connection with the transaction contemplated herein; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Churchill’s properties, if required; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; and title to properties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Churchill cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Churchill assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

