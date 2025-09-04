Climb Bio to Host Webcast Highlighting CLYM116 and the IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Opportunity on September 29, 2025

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases, today announced details for the CLYM116 webcast event, which is set for Monday, September 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Climb Bio’s management team will be joined by leading nephrologist, Craig E. Gordon, MD, MS, who has over 20 years of experience treating patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

The event will highlight the Company’s CLYM116 program, a preclinical-stage monoclonal antibody targeting APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand), a key driver of pathogenic B cell activity in autoimmune diseases. CLYM116 is being developed for the treatment of IgAN and is the only known anti-APRIL approach to employ a ‘sweeper’ mechanism of action, which facilitates recycling of CLYM116 and elimination of APRIL, and may support the potential for CLYM116 to demonstrate best-in-class efficacy, with less frequent dosing. The Company remains on track to file an IND or CTA for CLYM116 in the second half of 2025.

The CLYM116 event will feature:

An overview of IgAN, including unmet needs and the potential IgAN commercial opportunity;

Preclinical data, including head-to-head nonhuman primate results, comparing CLYM116 to a first-generation anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody; and

The Company’s development strategy and objectives for CLYM116.



Webcast Information

The live webcast will be accessible via the “Investors and News” section of the Climb Bio website: https://ir.climbbio.com/. A webcast replay will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after the webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody currently in IND-enabling studies for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

About CLYM116

CLYM116 is a preclinical-stage monoclonal antibody targeting APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand), a key driver of pathogenic B-cell activity in autoimmune diseases. CLYM116 employs a novel pH-dependent bind-and-release mechanism to potently block APRIL signaling, promote lysosomal degradation of APRIL, and recycle the antibody to extend its half-life. This differentiated design offers the potential for rapid, deep, and durable inhibition of APRIL with a favorable safety profile and less frequent dosing. CLYM116 is being advanced for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, with plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial following completion of IND-enabling studies and subject to regulatory clearance. The molecule may also have broader utility across other B-cell mediated diseases where APRIL plays a critical role.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding: future expectations, plans and prospects for Climb Bio; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefits, clinical potential and clinical development of budoprutug and CLYM116; expectations regarding the timing of submitting an investigational new drug application or clinical trial application submission for CLYM116; the anticipated timelines for initiating a clinical trial of CLYM116 for IgA nephropathy; the anticipated benefits of Climb Bio’s license agreement with Mabworks; the sufficiency of Climb Bio’s cash resources for the period anticipated; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “will,” “working” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Climb Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, important risks and uncertainties associated with: the ability of Climb Bio to timely and successfully achieve or recognize the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Tenet Medicines, Inc. and its license agreement with Mabworks; changes in applicable laws or regulation; the possibility that Climb Bio may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; Climb Bio’s ability to advance budoprutug and CLYM116 on the timelines expected or at all and to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities; obtaining and maintaining the necessary approvals from investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and independent data safety monitoring boards; replicating in clinical trials positive results found in early-stage clinical trials; competing successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop treatments for primary membranous nephropathy, immune thrombocytopenia, systemic lupus erythematosus, IgA nephropathy and other immune-mediated diseases; maintaining or protecting intellectual property rights related to budoprutug, CLYM116 and/or its other product candidates; managing expenses; and raising the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of budoprutug, CLYM116 and any other product candidates Climb Bio may develop. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Climb Bio’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in Climb Bio’s most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Climb Bio’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing Climb Bio’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Climb Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Climb Bio’s views to change. However, while Climb Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Climb Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

Investors and Media

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

ctanzi@kendallir.com