Join XORTX for an Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on September 10

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat gout and progressive kidney disease, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar and Q&A session on September 10, 2025, at 4:15 pm ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Dr. Allen Davidoff, founder and CEO of XORTX, who will discuss the Company’s mission to deliver innovative treatments for underserved cardiorenal indications. Dr. Davidoff will highlight XRx-026 (XORLO™), XORTX’s late-stage lead program for allopurinol-intolerant gout, with a New Drug Application (NDA) filing targeted for the first half of 2026. Dr. Davidoff will also review XRx-008, a promising candidate for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) with orphan designation potential, along with additional programs in acute kidney injury (XRx-101) and diabetic nephropathy (XRx-225). With an estimated USD $700 million per year market opportunity for XORLO™ and a diversified pipeline addressing multi-billion-dollar renal markets, XORTX is positioned for substantial value creation.

A live Q&A session with management will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/XRTX/85420661663

Questions can be pre-submitted to XRTX@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead program XRx-026 program for the treatment of gout; 2) XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 3) XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with respiratory virus infections. In addition, the Company is developing XRx-225, a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 diabetic nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications that improve the quality of life and health of individuals with gout and other important diseases. Additional information on XORTX is available at www.xortx.com.

