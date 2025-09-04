Q2 Metals Increases Drill Activity and Provides Exploration Update on the Cisco Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada

Highlights

$26 million flow-through financing completed in August 2025.

Drilling at the Cisco Project has been ongoing since June 2025, and a total of 46 holes for 20,138 metres has been drilled to date. Assays are pending on all drill holes completed this summer.

Three (3) drill rigs are currently operating at Cisco with a fourth expected to commence operation in November.



Current drilling is focused on infill scale spacing of the main mineralized zone as the Company works towards an initial inferred Mineral Resource estimate at Cisco.



Additional metallurgical test work is ongoing.

Regional geological sampling and mapping work continues.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (“Q2” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration and drilling activities at the Cisco Lithium Project (the “Project” or the “Cisco Project”), located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Following the completion of a $26 million flow-through private placement financing on August 14, 2025, the Company has expanded its exploration program at the Cisco Project.

“Strong institutional support enabled us to complete the $26 million financing in August, which has allowed us to significantly ramp-up activities at Cisco,” said Alicia Milne, President & CEO of Q2 Metals. “These funds have enabled Q2 to greatly accelerate our drill program, continue regional mapping and sampling programs, and expand on metallurgical test work. With three drill rigs now operating, our immediate focus is to advance the Cisco Project towards an initial inferred Mineral Resource estimate.”

Drilling

The primary objective of the 2025 summer drill program has been infill drilling of the 1.5 kilometre (“km”) northeast-southwest trending mineralized strike length identified at the Cisco Project (the “Mineralized Zone”) utilizing one (1) drill rig. The drill program commenced in June 2025 and has now been expanded with three (3) drill rigs currently operating with a fourth drill rig anticipated to commence operations in November 2025.

BBA Inc., an independent consultant to the Company (“BBA”), prepared an exploration target on the Mineralized Zone (see news release of July 21, 2025) (the “Exploration Target”). The Exploration Target estimated a range of lithium mineralization at the Cisco Project of 215 to 329 million tonnes (“Mt”) at a grade ranging from 1.0 to 1.38 % Li 2 O. The potential quantity and grade of the Company’s Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate and define a Mineral Resource, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project (“NI 43-101”), and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

The expanded drill program has been designed to tighten the drill spacing within the Mineralized Zone as the Company works towards an initial inferred Mineral Resource estimate at the Cisco Project. A portion of the expanded drill program will also test additional outcrop zones with the aid of the geophysical targeting.

Figure 1: Drill rig with CO1 outcrop in the background

Metallurgy

Preliminary metallurgical test work was performed by SGS Canada Inc. on drill core samples collected during the Company’s 2024 drill program (see news release of August 20, 2025). The results of first phase of metallurgical test work confirmed that strong recoveries could be achieved with a DMS circuit.

A second phase of metallurgy test work to expand upon the first phase results is currently being designed and is expected to commence in September 2025.

Regional Mapping & Sampling

The Q2 geology team is continuing a regional mapping and sampling program across the Cisco Project. The regional program assessed additional areas of interest across the broader 41,253 hectare claim package, with the objective of identifying and refining targets for further exploration. Rock samples have been submitted to the laboratory and are pending.

Figure 2: Geologists conducting regional mapping & sampling across the Cisco Project

Orientation-style geophysical surveys were conducted over a portion of the Mineralized Zone and additional drill validation will be conducted to determine if they are a suitable method of guiding exploration. If these prove successful, additional geophysical surveys will be conducted near the currently known mineralized areas.

Upcoming Events

Q2 Metals is hosting a site tour at the Cisco Project mid-month and attending the following conferences and events:

121 Mining Investment Hong Kong September 24 - 25, 2025 Investissement Quebec

Critical and Strategic Minerals Trade Mission South Korea & Japan September 29 – October 3, 2025 The Hidden Gems Conference New York, NY October 20 – 21, 2025 IMARC Sydney, Australia October 21 – 23, 2025 XPLOR Montreal QC October 27 – 30, 2025

Qualified Person:

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. McCallum has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and the Vice President Exploration for Q2.

ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Cisco Lithium Project located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec, Canada.

The Cisco Project is comprised of 801 claims, totaling 41,253 hectares, with the main mineralized zone just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, which transects the Project. The Town of Matagami, rail head of the Canadian National Railway, is approximately 150 km to the south.

The Cisco Project has district-scale potential with an initial Exploration Target estimating a range of potential lithium mineralization and grade of 215 to 329 million tonnes at a grade ranging from 1.0 to 1.38% Li 2 O, based only on the first 40 holes drilled. It is noted that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate and define a Mineral Resource, as defined by NI 43-101, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

Drill testing continues with mineralization open at depth and along strike with potential for expansion at the Cisco Mineralized Zone. The 2025 Exploration Program is ongoing, with rolling assay results anticipated in the coming weeks and months as the Company works towards an initial mineral resource estimate.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols

All drilling is conducted using a diamond drill rig with NQ sized core and all drill core samples are shipped to SGS Canada’s preparation facility in Val D’Or, Quebec, for standard sample preparation (code PRP92) which includes drying at 105°C, crushing to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 500 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps are then shipped by air to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples are homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (code GE_ICM91A50). The reported Li grade will be multiplied by the standard conversion factor of 2.153 which results in an equivalent Li 2 O grade. Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box for reference. The same side of the core was sampled to maintain representativeness.

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol following industry best practices has been incorporated into the sampling program. Measures include the systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs) into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and reject-split duplicates was completed to assess analytical precision. The QP has verified the QA/QC results of the analytical work.

