GT Biopharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

The Company is available for one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright Conference September 8-10, 2025 in New York City

Phase 1 trial evaluating GTBP-3650 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) CD33 expressing hematologic malignancies continues to enroll as expected, and the Company remains on track to release initial results from multiple dose cohorts later in 2025

Company remains on track for GTB-5550 TriKE® IND submission for treatment of B7H3 positive solid tumors in Q4 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager TriKE® platform, today announced that Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Office of GT Biopharma, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-10, 2025 in New York City. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting can contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference – September 8-10, 2025

An on-demand webcast of the Company's presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 5, 2025, through the webcast link below as well as on the Company’s IR Calendar webpage.

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/49bd1b10-7737-4350-8079-4b8fb31e8c3d

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577