AACC Announces National HERO Council to Champion Human Flourishing for America’s Heroes

FOREST, Va., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC) is proud to announce the launch of the HERO Council, a groundbreaking advisory group uniting mental health and ministry leaders and experts in clinical care, research, and academia to advance human flourishing for warfighters, veterans, first responders, and their families.

HERO, an acronym for Human Flourishing, Excellence, Resilience, and Oversight, reflects the Council’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being through an integrated approach that combines spiritual insight with rigorous scientific practice. The initial focus will be on equipping and certifying faith-informed Human Flourishing Coaches and clinicians to restore hope, strengthen families, build resilience, and reduce despair including suicide by walking alongside our Nation’s heroes.



The HERO Council will be chaired by Dr. Tim Clinton, President of the AACC and Executive Director of the Global Center for Human Flourishing at Liberty University. This distinguished group of scholars, clinicians, and leaders in faith and behavioral health will ensure that care and training are evidence-based, ethically grounded, spiritually anchored, and rooted in the pursuit of human flourishing. The Council will take the lead on setting priorities and building partnerships with like-minded organizations to deliver real solutions for America’s heroes and their families.

Inaugural members of the HERO Council include:

Dr. Tyler VanderWeele, Director of the Human Flourishing Program, Professor of Epidemiology in Departments of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Dr. Byron Johnson, Distinguished Professor of the Social Sciences, Baylor University

Dr. Harold Koenig, Director, Center for Spirituality, Theology and Health, Duke University

Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, New Life Church International; National Faith Advisory Board

Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Senior Pastor, Free Chapel

Dr. Jack Graham, Senior Pastor, Prestonwood Baptist Church

Bill McCarthy, CEO, Logos

Dr. Tim Murphy, Former U.S. Representative (PA-18); Psychologist; Assistant Professor, University of Pittsburgh

Chad Robichaux, Founder, Mighty Oaks Foundation

John Sanders, CEO, LUKE

Father Charles Sikorsky, L.C., President, Divine Mercy University

Chaplain Major General (Retired) Tom Solhjem, Founding Partner, Global Spiritual Awakening & Renewal, LLC, Military Co-Chair, Global Church Network

Dr. Matthew Stanford, CEO/Executive Director, Hope and Healing Center, Baylor University

Dr. Jay Strack, President and Founder, Student Leadership University

Dr. Jennifer Wortham, Research Associate, Human Flourishing Program, Harvard Institute for Quantitative Social Science

Ben Allison, CEO, American Association of Christian Counselors

Dr. Zach Clinton, Vice President, American Association of Christian Counselors

Dr. Ron Hawkins, Licensed Professional Counselor, Executive Advisory Board Chair, AACC, Former Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Liberty University

Dr. Clinton said, “We are at a pivotal moment in our nation, where the integration of rigorous scientific research and timeless biblical wisdom is essential. The HERO Council embodies this commitment, striving to guide individuals toward lives marked by resilience, purpose, and meaningful relationships. This Council will ensure that those who defend our freedom, protect our communities, and carry the burdens of sacrifice are never left without hope, care, or the support of evidence-based practice.”

The launch of the HERO Council also aligns with renewed federal support for faith-based initiatives, highlighted by Executive Orders that affirm the role of faith communities in health and ensure partners can draw on trusted certified coaches. The HERO Council stands as a key driver of this movement, championing comprehensive solutions that reflect America’s traditions of community strength, moral clarity, and spiritual renewal, ultimately fostering a flourishing society.

The HERO Council is committed to helping America’s heroes flourish and invites churches, communities, and leaders nationwide to join in building trusted partnerships with military, veteran, and first responder organizations.

