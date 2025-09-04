The School Privacy Report Releases Back-to-School Emergency Edition

WASHINGTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With student data breaches and education technology scandals making national headlines, a new release is stepping forward to help families, educators, and school leaders take action. Today, The School Privacy Report announced its Back-to-School Emergency Edition, the first fact-checked, practical field guide designed to protect students from unsafe digital surveillance and data misuse.

Student data has become the backbone of a trillion-dollar global industry, yet families and educators see none of the benefit. Instead, parents, teachers, administrators, and vendors are left to navigate a complex system of devices, apps, and contracts that too often put children at risk. The Emergency Edition reframes student privacy as a shared responsibility and offers clear, constructive solutions that can be put to work immediately.

A Collaborative Approach

The School Privacy Report emphasizes partnership, not panic. Instead of pointing fingers, the Emergency Edition points forward, showing families, schools, and companies how to collaborate on solutions.

“Parents, teachers, administrators, and vendors are all in this together,” said a spokesperson for The School Privacy Report. “Student data is powering a trillion-dollar economy, but families aren’t compensated, and children aren’t protected. This book is designed as a bridge — to safeguard kids, to rebuild trust in classrooms, and to give technology companies a way to lead responsibly.”

What the Emergency Edition Delivers

The Back-to-School Emergency Edition provides:

Step-by-step privacy checklists for school-issued devices, apps, and online classrooms.

Ready-to-use opt-out letters and templates for directory information and data collection.

Explainers of key federal laws — FERPA, COPPA, and PPRA — in plain, accessible language.

Letters and petitions to help families and educators raise privacy concerns constructively.

Case studies drawn from national investigations into student data breaches and misuse.

Future insights on AI in education, emotional monitoring, and what to expect in 2025 and beyond.

Each section is anchored in verified sources — including the Associated Press, Government Accountability Office (GAO) audits, and official Department of Education documents — making it the most credible and actionable resource of its kind.

Why This Release Matters Now

From Chromebooks to classroom apps, every modern learning tool collects information. Parents never expected to manage data rights. Teachers never expected to analyze privacy policies. Administrators are under pressure, and vendors face public mistrust.

The School Privacy Report positions itself as a solution partner. Families gain peace of mind. Teachers gain practical tools. Administrators gain a roadmap for transparency. Vendors gain an opportunity to lead on responsibility and win back trust.

“This is not just a book launch,” the spokesperson added. “It’s a blueprint for collaboration in an economy that has left students behind. By adopting these practices, schools and companies can move from being on the defensive to being recognized as leaders in child protection.”

Availability

The Back-to-School Emergency Edition of The School Privacy Report is available now:

Instant PDF Download via Shopify: SchoolPrivacyReport.com

Amazon Kindle Edition (Global Distribution)

About The School Privacy Report

The School Privacy Report is an independent, parent-led initiative dedicated to protecting students, teachers, and families from unsafe surveillance and data misuse. Its mission is to expose risks, equip families, and foster collaboration between parents, schools, administrators, and technology companies.

