RetailPro, a Nayax Company, and Onebeat Partner to Transform Inventory from Static Data to Real-Time Profit Engine

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onebeat , the AI-powered inventory optimization platform, and RetailPro , a Nayax Ltd. Company (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX) and a global leader in retail management software, today announced a strategic partnership which redefines inventory performance. This collaboration transforms static inventory data into a dynamic, real-time profit engine for modern retailers. For mid-market and enterprise retailers, staying relevant requires being agile and responsive to constantly shifting demand.

By combining RetailPro’s proven POS software with Onebeat’s real-time AI intelligence, retailers can optimize inventory allocation, pricing, and replenishment, responding instantly to demand to reduce markdowns and maximize ROI. Unlike traditional tools, Onebeat’s platform continuously analyzes store and SKU-level micro-data to inform decisions, driving higher sell-through, reducing stockouts, and cutting excess inventory - all feeding directly into RetailPro’s ecosystem for seamless execution.

“This partnership with RetailPro expands our reach, helping retailers eliminate bottlenecks in inventory management and uncover previously untapped opportunities for profitability,” said Yishai Ashlag, CEO and Co-founder of Onebeat. “By leveraging our real-time AI-driven insights, retailers can optimize operations with greater precision, enabling smarter decision-making that drives growth in a market where consumer expectations and demands are constantly shifting.”

“Our core mission is to empower retailers with control, clarity, and the tools to boost their revenue while optimizing costs,” said Keren Sharir, President and CMO of Nayax. “Since acquiring Retail Pro International in late 2023, we’ve expanded our retail offerings with flexible on-premise and cloud solutions, advanced loyalty programs, and innovative marketing tools. This partnership with Onebeat accelerates this mission, injecting speed, precision, and profitability into every retail decision.”

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2025, Nayax has 12 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About Onebeat



Onebeat is a dynamic inventory optimization and execution platform that helps retailers maximize revenue, reduce waste, and improve margins by aligning inventory with demand—daily, by SKU and store. Built on the Theory of Constraints and powered by pre-trained, proven AI, Onebeat delivers clear, actionable insights that drive agility and growth across the product lifecycle. Learn more at https://onebeat.co/ .

