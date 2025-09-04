Mobix Labs Secures AI Drone Contract and Expands into Multi-Billion- Dollar Infrastructure Market

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a provider of advanced connectivity and sensing solutions, today announced that its Mobix Labs Wireless division, RaGE Systems, has been awarded a new contract to develop drone-based, AI-powered inspection technology for the U.S. rail industry. This program marks Mobix Labs’ entry into a massive new market, applying its technology to improve rail safety and modernize critical infrastructure.

Mobix Labs Applies Drone and AI Technology to solve a Nationwide Problem

Across the United States there are more than 100,000 railroad bridges, including about 30,000 wooden trestles built more than 100 years ago. Current inspection methods are slow, costly, and dangerous for workers.

Mobix Labs plans to change that. Its new program uses drones equipped with AI to scan bridges quickly and safely, spotting hidden weaknesses and providing results in real time. What once took days and put workers at risk can now be done faster, safer, and more effectively with cutting-edge technology.

Mobix Labs Expands Beyond Defense and Wireless

This contract highlights how Mobix Labs is expanding beyond defense and communications into the multi-billion-dollar rail and infrastructure markets. The same technology being developed for rail can be applied to other industries worldwide, opening the door to new revenue streams and long-term growth opportunities.

“This program shows the potential of combining drones with AI to tackle one of America’s toughest infrastructure challenges,” said Russell Cyr, General Manager and Vice President of Mobix Labs Wireless. “We believe this technology can help revolutionize how railroads inspect bridges and create opportunities for Mobix Labs to expand into many other industries that demand smarter, safer solutions.”

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, switching and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial and other high-reliability markets. We specialize in electromagnetic interference (EMI) solutions for secure aerospace GPS systems, optical cables for high-speed interconnect and AI data centers, and mmWave radar and imaging for commercial applications, ensuring high performance and reliability in demanding applications. Visit mobixlabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

