Breckenridge Distillery and Denver Broncos Kick Off Fifth Year of Partnership with New Lineup of Spirits, Including Limited-Edition Broncos Honey Whiskey

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is raising a glass to its fifth consecutive year as an official partner of the Denver Broncos with a bold new lineup of limited-edition spirits that celebrates game-day pride. From the smooth, golden finish of the new Breckenridge Broncos Honey Whiskey to the nostalgic Broncos Creamsicle Vodka Seltzer to a special edition camo-labeled Breckenridge Bourbon and a limited-edition Broncos Single Barrel Championship Reserve bottle, this fan-forward collection is made for Broncos Country.

Whether you’re tailgating at Empower Field, cheering from your living room, or toasting a touchdown with friends, these are the drinks every Broncos fan will be sipping all season long.





Breckenridge Broncos Honey Whiskey

This limited-edition release celebrates the spirit of champions and the taste of the extraordinary. Infused with Goldswarm honey harvested from the Montane Forest Region of West Africa, Breckenridge Broncos Honey Whiskey delivers a smooth, golden finish that’s as bold as Broncos Country itself.

Tasting Notes (72 Proof, 36% ABV) Aroma: Warm molasses and golden honey rise first, layered with soft holiday spice, toasted oak, and a whisper of vanilla. Palate: Rich honey sweetness leads the way, balanced by mature oak and a cozy blend of holiday spice, finishing with a smooth cinnamon warmth that lingers. MSRP $34.99



Camo Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey

A bold tribute to the 10th anniversary of the 2015 World Championship and a proud salute to service, this limited edition of Breckenridge Distillery’s award-winning, flagship bourbon is wrapped in camo.

Tasting Notes (86 Proof, 43% ABV) Aroma: Butterscotch, candied orange and apple. Palate: Dry cacao and brown sugar, finishing with notes of vanilla and white pepper. MSRP $59.99-65.99







Broncos Creamsicle Vodka Seltzer

This ready-to-drink cocktail blends smooth Breckenridge Vodka with a nostalgic creamsicle twist—bright citrus and creamy vanilla in one ice-cold can. Whether you’re on the lot or on the couch, this is the drink every Broncos fan will be sipping all season long.

Tasting Notes (7% ABV) Aroma: Bright orange zest, soft vanilla cream, and citrus blossom. Palate: Juicy orange balanced by smooth vanilla and crisp citrus tang. Lightly sweet, refreshingly balanced, and gently warming. MSRP $13.99



Broncos Single Barrel – Championship Reserve

A tribute to the Denver Broncos’ unforgettable 2015 World Championship season, this single barrel is crafted from 100% Breckenridge Distillery grain and bottled at the source. With only 250 bottles available, this high-end expression is a collector’s toast to Broncos pride and game day glory.

Tasting Notes (48% ABV) Aroma: Gentle aromas of aged leather, lifted by a touch of honey and subtle stone fruit. Palate: Layers of honey-soaked leather unfold into matured oak and smooth vanilla, balanced by a light pepper spice. Hints of stone fruit linger in the background, adding a delicate sweetness to the finish. MSRP $249.99



“This year’s collection is a true celebration of Colorado, of championship legacy, and of Broncos Country,” said Bryan Nolt, founder of Breckenridge Distillery. “From the rare, harvested honey in our Broncos Honey Whiskey to the nostalgia-packed Vodka Creamsicle Seltzer, we’ve created something special for every kind of fan.”

The limited-edition Broncos lineup will be available at Colorado retailers starting September 4, as well as at Breckenridge Distillery and the Breckenridge Distillery Tasting Room in Breckenridge, Colorado. Quantities are limited, and fans are encouraged to shop local, sip legendary, and stock up before kickoff.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit breckdisitllery.com.

About Breckenridge Distillery



Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com

