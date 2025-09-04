Experience Out-of-this-world Flavor with incredibles Strawberry Supernova Comets

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- incredibles , an award-winning cannabis brand from RYTHM, Inc. (“RYTHM” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: RYM), today announced the launch of its new product, Strawberry Supernova Comets. The tiny, tangy, bite-sized gummies will excite tastebuds starting today, September 4, on the incredibles direct-to-consumer website, followed by a launch in RISE Dispensaries in Illinois on September 15. More markets to follow.









“With edibles among the fastest-growing ways people enjoy cannabis, Comets joins the scene at an exciting time, offering a product that’s both craveable and unique,” said Dominic O’Brien, Head of Revenue and Commercial Services for incredibles. “This launch marks another landmark innovation from incredibles, a brand that prides itself on consistent effects and top-notch flavors.”

incredibles Comets deliver a tastebud takeover. Each gummy is coated in colorful, crunchy bits with a chewy gummy center that creates a bold, multi-sensory bite. Comets are debuting with Strawberry Supernova, a sweet, juicy flavor. Each package contains 100mg of THC in 10mg pieces.

Edibles remain one of the most dynamic categories in cannabis, with gummies driving much of the category growth. Globally, the market is projected to surpass 27 billion dollars by 2032 ( GMI Insights ). Within this expansion, consumers continue to gravitate toward sweet, confectionery products. Comets builds on that momentum by bringing a playful new format to the incredibles portfolio.

Known as “the credible edible,” incredibles has been developing consistently dosed cannabis confections since 2010, providing predictable effects for worry-free enjoyment. Comets launches in incredibles’ 15th year, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

To order Comets directly to your doorstep, learn more here. To shop Comets at RISE Dispensaries in Illinois on September 15 and future markets to follow, learn more here. For adult use only.

About RYTHM, Inc.

RYTHM Inc.’s portfolio of brands delivers well-being to millions of Americans every year. The company features some of the most recognized and trusted names in the cannabis and hemp industries, including RYTHM, incredibles, Dogwalkers, Beboe, Señorita THC Margaritas, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s and Good Green in thousands of physical locations and online channels. With products rooted in quality, safety, and innovation, the Company is shaping cannabis experiences that enhance daily life. Learn more and explore the full brand portfolio at www.RYTHMinc.com.

