Sol-Gel Announces Health Canada Approval of EPSOLAY®

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), a dermatology company, pioneering treatments for patients with severe skin conditions, conducting a Phase-3 clinical trial of SGT-610 (patidegib gel, 2%) for Gorlin syndrome, a Phase-1b, double blinded clinical trial of SGT-210 (erlotinib ointment, 5%) on Darier disease patients and with two approved large-category dermatology products, TWYNEO and EPSOLAY, announced today that on August 27, 2025 Health Canada issued a Notice of Compliance (NOC) for EPSOLAY for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults.

This approval comes as a result of Sol-Gel’s partnership with Searchlight Pharma, Sol-Gel’s exclusive licensee for commercializing EPSOLAY in the Canadian market. Under the exclusive license agreement signed in 2023, Searchlight was responsible for obtaining Canadian regulatory approval for EPSOLAY, and with this milestone achieved, Searchlight is preparing to launch EPSOLAY for rosacea patients in Canada. As part of the agreement, Sol-Gel is eligible to receive up to $11 million in combined potential upfront, regulatory and sales milestone payments for TWYNEO and EPSOLAY in Canada, in addition to tiered royalties on net sales. This non-dilutive revenue, alongside other partnerships, strengthens Sol-Gel’s balance sheet and supports the Company’s growth strategy.

Mr. Mori Arkin, Executive Chairman of Sol-Gel, stated: "We are delighted that Health Canada has approved EPSOLAY, enabling us to bring this innovative treatment to rosacea patients in Canada. The recently announced U.S. transaction with Mayne Pharma and agreements executed during the past year, underscore our ability to unlock value from our assets while strengthening our financial position. We look forward to supporting Searchlight Pharma in the Canadian launch of EPSOLAY and to advancing our pipeline of novel dermatological therapies."

Mr. Arkin further commented: "Health Canada's approval of EPSOLAY brings the company a step closer towards achieving its strategy to commercialize EPSOLAY and TWYNEO throughout the world, across ex-U.S. territories, including Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Australia, where most partnership agreements are already in place. Based on current plans, launches in many of these territories are expected to begin in 2027 and 2028, and partners forecasts indicate that ex-U.S. contribution to the EBITDA of the company are expected to gradually increase and potentially reach approximately $10 million annually by 2031. These figures do not include milestone payments which, if materialized, would provide additional important non-dilutive income to support the implementation of our strategy of becoming a leader in dermatological rare diseases."



Lastly, Mr. Arkin added: "As acne and rosacea are no longer a core business for the company, we expect that at the right time when the commercial potential of our ex-U.S. TWYNEO and EPSOLAY will become more visible, we will look to seek strategic alternatives for this business."

About TWYNEO and EPSOLAY

TWYNEO is a topical cream containing a fixed-dose combination of tretinoin, 0.1%, and benzoyl peroxide, 3%, cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. TWYNEO is the first acne treatment that contains a fixed-dose combination of benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin. Tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide are widely prescribed separately for acne vulgaris; however, benzoyl peroxide causes degradation of the tretinoin molecule, thereby potentially reducing its effectiveness if used at the same time or combined in the same formulation. TWYNEO uses silica (silicon dioxide) core shell structures to separately micro-encapsulate tretinoin crystals and benzoyl peroxide crystals enabling inclusion of the two active ingredients in the cream.

EPSOLAY is a topical cream containing benzoyl peroxide (BPO), 5%, for the treatment of bumps and blemishes (inflammatory lesions) of rosacea in adults. EPSOLAY utilizes a proprietary, patented technology to encapsulate BPO within silica-based microcapsules to create a barrier between the medication and the skin. The silica-based shell is designed to slowly release BPO over time to provide a tolerable and effective treatment.

About Gorlin Syndrome and SGT-610

SGT-610, a hedgehog signaling pathway blocker, has the potential to be the first ever treatment for prevention of BCCs in Gorlin syndrome patients, if approved. Gorlin syndrome, an autosomal dominant genetic disorder affecting approximately 1 in 27,000-31,000 people in the U.S., is mostly caused by inheritance of one defective copy of the tumor suppressor patched homolog 1 (PTCH1) gene. Normally, the PTCH1 gene blocks the smoothened, frizzle class receptor (SMO) gene, turning off the hedgehog signaling pathway when it is not needed. Mutations in the PTCH1 gene may cause a loss of PTCH1 function, release of SMO, and may allow BCC tumor cells to divide uncontrollably. Patidegib, the active substance in SGT-610, is designed to block the SMO signal, thus, allowing cells to function normally and reducing the production of new tumors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing or partnering drug products to treat skin diseases. Sol-Gel developed TWYNEO which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults.

The Company’s pipeline also includes Phase 3 clinical trial of Orphan and breakthrough drug candidate SGT-610, which is a new topical hedgehog inhibitor being developed to prevent the new basal cell carcinoma lesions in patients with Gorlin syndrome that is expected to have an improved safety profile compared to oral hedgehog inhibitors as well as topical drug candidate SGT-210 under investigation for the treatment of rare hyperkeratinization disorders.

