Cancer Focus Fund Appoints Distinguished Industry Experts David R. Epstein and Michael Margolis as Advisors to Its Investment Committee

—Epstein and Margolis Bring Decades of Business Expertise and Industry Leadership to Cancer Focus Fund as It Prepares for Its Next Round of Investments—

HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Focus Fund, LP, a unique investment fund established in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to provide funding and clinical expertise to advance promising clinical therapies, today announced that David R. Epstein and Michael A. Margolis, RPh, have been appointed as members of its Investment Committee (IC) Advisory Board.

David Epstein has more than 30 years of global biopharmaceutical drug development, dealmaking, commercialization and leadership experience. He is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ottimo Pharma, which is developing first-in-class dual pathway antibodies for cancer immunotherapy and is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agomab Therapeutics NV, a developer of novel treatments that aim to preserve and restore organ function in fibrotic diseases. Epstein also serves on the Board of Directors of Tempus AI, a publicly-traded technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care. Previously he served as Chief Executive Officer of Seagen. Under his leadership, Seagen significantly grew its portfolio of innovative cancer medicines and was acquired by Pfizer for more than $43 billion. Previously, Epstein served as Chief Executive Officer of Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Over the course of his career, he has led the development and commercialization of over 30 new molecular entities, including Glivec, Tasigna, Gilenya, Cosentyx, Entresto and Padcev and was named by FierceBiotech as one of the “25 most influential people in biopharma.”

Michael A. Margolis, RPh, is Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. Margolis has more than 25 years’ experience in the life sciences sector with over 19 years’ experience as an investment banker. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Margolis served as Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Roth Capital Partners and as a Managing Director at Merriman Curhan Ford Group. Previously, he worked in the pharmaceutical industry, as a Director in the Global Business Development and Licensing Group at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and as a Senior Pharmaceutical Representative at Eli Lilly. Margolis also served as a buy-side equity research analyst at Ursus Capital. He is a registered pharmacist and holds an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a pharmacy degree from Rutgers University College of Pharmacy.

“We are honored to have two individuals with such distinguished and varied careers joining our IC Advisory board at a time when Cancer Focus Fund is expanding its strategic collaborations worldwide,” said Ross Barrett, Founder and Managing General Partner of Cancer Focus Fund. “Cancer Focus Fund’s singular commitment to supporting the clinical development of innovative cancer therapies relies on our close relationships with experienced business experts like David and Michael along with leading cancer researchers and clinicians. David’s expertise in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments and Michael’s deep industry knowledge and financial acumen will be invaluable as we scale our investment partnerships.”

“Cancer Focus Fund has a unique business model, scouring the globe to find the most promising oncology assets that can move the needle in cancer care. It provides financial support to advance those assets along with clinical development assistance through its collaboration with MD Anderson,” noted David Epstein. “I look forward to working with the Cancer Focus Fund leadership team as they continue to identify and support the most promising new approaches to treating cancer through Phase I and Phase 2 clinical trials.”

“At a time when many early stage biotechnology firms are facing financing challenges, the distinctive approach of Cancer Focus Fund has never been more relevant,” said Michael Margolis. “Cancer Focus Fund has already demonstrated a strong track record of success, and I am delighted to join its outstanding team of clinical, business and financial advisors as it prepares for its next stage of growth.”

About Cancer Focus Fund

The Cancer Focus Fund LP is a unique investment fund established in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The fund provides investment support to advance promising cancer therapies that are close to being tested in humans or are in early clinical development, as well as the clinical trial expertise and infrastructure of MD Anderson and strategic partners Ochsner Health System Precision Cancer Therapies Program New Orleans and the LSU Feist Weiller Cancer Center Shreveport. The Fund's objective is to leverage this unique combination to provide investors with superior risk-adjusted returns. In collaboration with partner MD Anderson, the Cancer Focus Fund provides both capital and translational research expertise with the goal of accelerating the development of novel cancer therapies that result in better outcomes for patients while generating returns for investors.

Contacts

Cancer Focus Fund

Corporate:

Ross Barrett

Managing Partner

ross@cancerfocusfund.com

Media:

Barbara Lindheim

BLL Partners for Cancer Focus Fund

blindheim@bllbiopartners.com

+1 917 355-9234