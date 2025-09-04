Vertical-Specific and Packaged (VSP) Software Market Report 2025: Emerging Trends and Analysis by Deployment Type, Company Type, Industry Sector and Company

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical-Specific and Packaged (VSP) Software - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Vertical-Specific and Packaged (VSP) Software market is on a growth trajectory, surging from a valuation of US$138 billion in 2024 to a projected US$277.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This expansion is driven by the increasing demand for tailored solutions across various sectors faced with operational and regulatory challenges. By elevating VSP solutions from optional to strategic essentials, industries like healthcare, finance, life sciences, and utilities are at the forefront of this transformation.

Key growth drivers include the adoption of cloud-native architectures and platform business models, enabling scalable solutions with embedded compliance, analytics, and automation features. These advancements reduce implementation times and enhance regulatory alignment. Additionally, technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and predictive analytics are revolutionizing risk scoring, clinical support, supply chain traceability, and asset performance optimization.

Regional Market Insights

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest regional market, contributing 40.2% of global revenues. This region leads in early adoption, particularly in regulated sectors like healthcare, financial services, and retail. Projected to near US$100 billion by 2030, North America benefits from innovation in cloud-native architectures. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 16.3%, driven by industrial digitization and government support for digital initiatives, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Cloud deployment dominated 2024, holding a 48.3% share of the global market. Its preference is driven by the scalability and compliance advantages offered by SaaS delivery models, particularly favored in mid-market and regulated sectors. Meanwhile, hybrid deployment is the fastest-growing segment, expected to expand with a CAGR of 14.5%, meeting demands of industries requiring flexible integration solutions.

Market Analysis by Company Type

Large enterprises were the significant contributors in 2024, responsible for nearly 59.5% of global revenues, driven by a need for integrated vertical solutions. Nevertheless, the SME segment is rapidly expanding at a 14.0% CAGR, capitalizing on cloud-based SaaS platforms that offer cost-effective and user-friendly solutions.

Industry Sector Analysis

In 2024, healthcare led the VSP software market with an 18.2% share, propelled by demand for compliance-focused platforms. By 2030, spending in healthcare is expected to rise to US$52.3 billion. Meanwhile, the IT & telecom sector is projected to be the fastest-growing vertical with a 15.5% CAGR, driven by service digitization and the demand for customized network solutions.

Report Scope and Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2024

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2030

Market Value: US$

Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured (20): Adobe Inc. Autodesk Inc. Blackbaud Cerner Corporation Epic Systems Corporation Epicor Guidewire IBM Corporation Infor Inc. Intuit Inc. McKesson Corporation Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation Paychex Inc. Sage Group plc Salesforce SAP SE ServiceTitan Tyler Technologies Inc. Veeva Systems



Market Segmentation

Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

Company Type: Large Enterprises, SMEs

Industry Sectors: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail & Ecommerce, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Education

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 385 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $138 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $277.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

