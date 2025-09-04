Latin America Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2025 | Rise of Coalition Models, Gamification, and Financial Inclusion Strategies as Banks, Retailers, and Startups Compete for Engagement

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Latin America is expected to grow by 17.0% on annual basis to reach US$5.09 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the region has recorded a CAGR of 19.2% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in Latin America will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.4% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market is expected to increase from US$4.35 billion in 2024 to reach US$8.70 billion by 2029.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Latin America With over 50 KPIs at the country and regional level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Loyalty programs in Latin America are transitioning toward digital-first, mobile-driven, and financial inclusion-focused models. The region is seeing strong adoption of coalition programs, cashback rewards, gamification, and subscription-based loyalty models, with a growing emphasis on sustainability and fintech-led incentives. Over the next few years, businesses that integrate digital wallets, ESG-driven rewards, and AI-powered personalization will lead to customer engagement and long-term brand loyalty across LATAM.

The loyalty market in Latin America (LATAM) is evolving rapidly, driven by fintech innovation, e-commerce expansion, and mobile payment adoption. Unlike Europe, where coalition programs dominate, or Asia-Pacific, where super apps lead engagement, LATAM's loyalty market is highly fragmented, with banks, retailers, fintech startups, and e-commerce platforms competing for customer retention. Below is an analysis of competitive intensity, market structure, key players, and the outlook for the next 2-4 years.



Digital and Mobile-First Loyalty Programs on the Rise

LATAM businesses are shifting from traditional card-based loyalty programs to mobile-first digital ecosystems. In Brazil, Dotz integrates loyalty points with digital payments, allowing users to earn and redeem rewards across retail, banking, and travel. In Mexico, BBVA Wallet Rewards offers real-time cashback and digital points for mobile transactions. RappiPrime provides app-based loyalty perks in Colombia, such as free delivery and exclusive discounts.

The rise of mobile commerce, digital wallets, and fintech solutions has driven brands to embrace app-based and real-time loyalty engagement. LATAM consumers prefer mobile-driven experiences, and businesses are leveraging digital platforms to offer instant and personalized rewards.

More retailers, financial institutions, and service providers will integrate loyalty programs into mobile apps, allowing real-time tracking, AI-driven recommendations, and seamless redemption experiences.

Growth of Coalition Loyalty Programs in Retail and Banking

Coalition loyalty programs, where multiple brands share a unified rewards system, are gaining popularity in LATAM. Brazil's Livelo allows users to accumulate and redeem points across retail, travel, and banking partners. Club La Nacion provides members exclusive deals across restaurants, shopping malls, and entertainment venues in Argentina. PAYBACK integrates points from gas stations, supermarkets, and airlines in Mexico.

LATAM's fragmented retail sector makes cross-brand loyalty programs appealing. Consumers prefer flexible rewards that can be redeemed across various industries. Businesses benefit from shared operational costs and expanded customer reach.

Coalition loyalty models will expand into healthcare, fintech, and mobility services, leveraging AI-driven customer data to provide more personalized rewards and cross-brand benefits.

Cashback and Financial Inclusion-Based Loyalty Initiatives

Cashback-based loyalty programs are becoming a preferred model in LATAM, especially as part of financial inclusion initiatives. In Brazil, PicPay Rewards provides cashback for digital payments, while in Mexico, Mercado Pago's loyalty system offers discounts and cashback on purchases. Bancolombia's credit card rewards in Colombia allow customers to convert spending into real monetary savings.

LATAM has a large unbanked population, and cashback-based loyalty programs help drive financial inclusion by incentivizing digital transactions and mobile banking adoption. Economic volatility makes cashback incentives more attractive as consumers seek immediate and tangible financial benefits.

More fintech companies and digital banks will introduce cashback rewards, integrating them with mobile payment ecosystems. Expect partnerships between retailers and financial institutions to enhance cashback offerings.

Subscription-Based Loyalty Models in E-Commerce and Delivery Services

Subscription-based loyalty models are expanding in LATAM, where consumers pay a fixed monthly fee for exclusive perks. Amazon Prime Mexico offers free shipping and streaming benefits, while RappiPrime in Colombia and Brazil provides discounts on deliveries and access to premium merchants. In Argentina, Mercado Libre's "Mercado Puntos" allows users to earn extra points for subscribing to its premium service.

Consumers in LATAM value convenience and premium experiences, and the growth of subscription-based e-commerce and food delivery services has driven demand for paid loyalty memberships.

More retailers and service providers will adopt tiered subscription loyalty models, bundling free shipping, cashback incentives, and early access to sales to drive long-term customer retention.

Expansion of ESG-Driven Loyalty Programs in Latin America

LATAM loyalty programs are increasingly integrating sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) incentives. LATAM Airlines' CO2 compensation program offers extra miles for eco-friendly travel choices in Chile. Carrefour's sustainability rewards in Brazil encourage consumers to buy organic and low-emission products. In Mexico, HSBC's Green Credit Card rewards customers for environmentally responsible spending.

Governments in LATAM are implementing sustainability initiatives, and eco-conscious consumers are demanding green incentives. Businesses use ESG-driven loyalty as a differentiation strategy to build brand trust and long-term loyalty.

More travel, retail, and financial services brands will incorporate carbon offset rewards, eco-friendly product discounts, and green finance incentives into their loyalty programs.

Loyalty Integration with Digital Wallets and Cryptocurrencies

LATAM is witnessing increased integration of loyalty rewards with digital wallets and cryptocurrency-based incentives. In Argentina, Lemon Cash Rewards offers Bitcoin cashback on everyday purchases. Brazil's Nubank Rewards allows users to redeem points for crypto investments. In Mexico, Bitso's loyalty program provides crypto-based incentives for trading activities.

The rise of blockchain adoption, digital banking, and cryptocurrency investments encourages businesses to explore crypto-backed loyalty programs. Young consumers, especially in Brazil and Argentina, are more open to alternative financial rewards.

Depending on regulatory developments across LATAM, more banks, fintech startups, and e-commerce platforms will integrate crypto-based rewards and blockchain-powered loyalty programs.

Gamification of Loyalty Programs in Retail and Financial Services

Gamification is becoming a popular engagement tool in LATAM loyalty programs. In Brazil, Magalu Rewards rewards customers with spin-to-win games and purchase challenges. Banorte's gamified banking app incentivizes financial literacy and digital banking engagement in Mexico. Cencosud Points allows members to earn extra points in Chile through interactive challenges and in-app quizzes.

Young consumers in LATAM prefer interactive, experience-driven loyalty programs over traditional point-based systems. The rise of mobile gaming and social commerce has also encouraged brands to add game-like elements to their loyalty structures.

Types of Players in the Loyalty Market

Retail and supermarket loyalty programs leading consumer engagement: Major retailers such as Carrefour (Brazil, Argentina), Cencosud (Chile, Argentina, Colombia), and Grupo Exito (Colombia) have strong loyalty ecosystems, offering cashback, personalized discounts, and AI-driven recommendations.

Fintech and digital banking loyalty programs are rapidly expanding. With low banking penetration in parts of LATAM, fintech startups and digital banks are using loyalty programs to drive financial inclusion. Nubank Rewards (Brazil, Mexico), Mercado Pago Rewards (Argentina, LATAM-wide), and Inter-Bank Rewards (Brazil) offer spending-based cashback, subscription-based benefits, and digital wallet-linked incentives.

Telecom and travel loyalty programs competing with digital-first models: Telecom companies and airlines still operate strong loyalty networks, with programs such as LATAM Pass (Chile, Argentina, Peru, Brazil) and Claro Club (Brazil, Mexico, Peru) offering cross-industry reward partnerships with hotels, fuel stations, and e-commerce brands.

Outlook: Competitive Shifts Over the Next 2-4 Years

Fintech-driven and mobile wallet-integrated loyalty programs will expand: Digital banks and fintech platforms will lead loyalty innovation, with brands like Nubank, Mercado Pago, and Rappi enhancing spending-based cashback, digital vouchers, and real-time rewards. This shift will make traditional coalition programs less competitive.

AI-powered personalization and behavioral rewards will gain traction: More brands will use AI and machine learning to optimize loyalty strategies, similar to Carrefour and Cencosud leveraging AI for predictive discounts and real-time engagement. This will drive higher customer retention and purchase frequency.

Subscription-based loyalty models will expand in e-commerce and digital banking: Programs like Amazon Prime (LATAM), Mercado Puntos (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil), and Nubank Ultra (Brazil) will introduce premium-tier loyalty incentives, combining exclusive shopping deals, free shipping, and priority banking services.

