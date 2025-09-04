Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market Report 2025-2030 - Analysis of Strategic Growth Opportunities and Competitive Risks as Next-Gen Oncology Devices Reshape Clinical and Operational Models

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market by Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Imaging Devices, Monitoring Devices), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Bioinformatics, Digital Pathology), Cancer Type, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The next-generation oncology devices and solutions market is transforming cancer care by driving stronger precision in diagnosis and targeted treatment. As clinical systems advance, decision-makers face rising complexities and opportunities in integrating innovative platforms, navigating regulatory change, and fostering patient-centric models.
Market Snapshot: Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions
The global market for next-generation oncology devices and solutions grew from USD 18.97 billion in 2024 to USD 23.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.14%, reaching USD 59.97 billion by 2030. This momentum reflects rising demand for advanced cancer diagnostics and therapies. Key drivers include increasing incidence of cancer, rapid growth in technology innovation, and industry-wide adoption of personalized medicine. The sector is marked by continued investments in artificial intelligence, expanding clinical indications, and multi-platform interoperability.
Scope & Segmentation
This comprehensive report dissects the market across device categories, advanced technologies, cancer types, end users, and region-specific trends:
- Device Types: Diagnostic platforms including fluorescence in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction; imaging systems spanning computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray; monitoring devices such as biosensors and wearables; surgical solutions such as cryosurgery, laparoscopic, and robotic procedures; and a range of therapeutic delivery technologies from drug delivery to radiation therapy systems.
- Technologies: Artificial intelligence (inclusive of data analytics, deep learning, machine learning); bioinformatics for genomics and proteomics; digital pathology; nanotechnology for drug and diagnostics; robotics applied in biopsy and surgical interventions.
- Cancer Types: Focus on high-prevalence cancers-breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate-drives segment development and innovation.
- End Users: Adoption spans major hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic laboratories specializing in complex assays, and research institutes pioneering technology evaluation.
- Regions: Detailed analysis covers Americas, Europe (plus Middle East and Africa), and Asia-Pacific, accounting for diverse healthcare ecosystems and market drivers across North America, key EU states, Asia's leading manufacturing economies, and emerging global markets.
- Notable Companies: Coverage includes Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab AG, Mevion Medical Systems, ViewRay, Ion Beam Applications, and RaySearch Laboratories AB, reflecting a blend of established players and disruptive innovators.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Technology convergence is streamlining cancer diagnosis, treatment planning, and post-therapy monitoring, with AI, digital pathology, and robotics enabling more individualized and efficient care pathways.
- Clinical adoption is strongest in high-incidence cancer types and is advancing through both centralized hospitals and decentralized point-of-care solutions, supporting broader access and operational flexibility.
- Patient-centric models, featuring advanced monitoring and telehealth integrations, are supporting earlier interventions and optimized follow-up, delivering both clinical and economic value to providers.
- Innovation cycles are increasingly collaborative, with strategic alliances, licensing, and M&A activity driving portfolio expansion and accelerating the commercialization of new platforms and features.
- Regional drivers range from robust reimbursement and research funding in the Americas to the rapid scaling of domestic manufacturing in Asia-Pacific; meanwhile, varying regulatory maturity in Europe, Middle East, and Africa shapes local adoption patterns.
- Integrated solution bundling-combining imaging, diagnostics, and treatment delivery-offers competitive advantages, supporting seamless clinical workflows and cost efficiencies for institutional buyers.
Tariff Impact and Global Supply Chain Resilience
In 2025, proposed United States tariffs are set to introduce complexity for oncology device supply chains. Manufacturers may restructure sourcing, invest in local infrastructure, or explore tariff exemptions for essential technologies. These shifts are likely to influence cost structures, procurement priorities, and lead times across the device ecosystem, underscoring the need for agile supply chain strategy and active regulatory engagement.
Methodology & Data Sources
This analysis utilizes structured interviews with industry experts and review of peer-reviewed literature, conference data, and regulatory filings. Quantitative projections rely on bottom-up estimation techniques and sensitivity checks, ensuring reliability and actionable insights. Rigorous data triangulation and expert peer review support the accuracy of conclusions and forecasts.
Why This Report Matters
- Pinpoints strategic growth opportunities and competitive risks as next-generation oncology devices reshape clinical and operational models.
- Offers a framework for navigating regulatory complexity, technology adoption, and evolving market dynamics at global and regional levels.
- Enables decision-makers to align investment, partnership, and commercialization strategies with the latest industry advances and collaborative models.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$23.05 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$59.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integration of AI-powered imaging with real-time tumor margin detection in surgical oncology
5.2. Development of multiplexed liquid biopsy assays for early-stage cancer detection and monitoring
5.3. Adoption of wearable biosensors for continuous monitoring of chemotherapy-induced cardiotoxicity
5.4. Advancements in nanoparticle-based targeted drug delivery systems for solid tumors
5.5. Implementation of cloud-based platforms for secure sharing of oncology patient genomic data
5.6. Growth of companion diagnostics for personalized immunotherapy selection in melanoma patients
5.7. Emergence of low-field portable MRI systems for point-of-care tumor characterization in remote clinics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market, by Device Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Diagnostic Devices
8.2.1. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization
8.2.2. Immunohistochemistry
8.2.3. Next Generation Sequencing
8.2.3.1. Exome Sequencing
8.2.3.2. Targeted Panels
8.2.3.3. Whole Genome Sequencing
8.2.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction
8.2.4.1. Digital PCR
8.2.4.2. Quantitative PCR
8.3. Imaging Devices
8.3.1. Computed Tomography
8.3.1.1. Cone Beam CT
8.3.1.2. Multi-Slice CT
8.3.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
8.3.2.1. 1.5T Imaging
8.3.2.2. 3T Imaging
8.3.3. Positron Emission Tomography
8.3.3.1. PET/CT Hybrid
8.3.3.2. PET/MRI Hybrid
8.3.4. Ultrasound Imaging
8.3.4.1. 2D Imaging
8.3.4.2. 3D/4D Imaging
8.3.5. X-Ray Imaging
8.3.5.1. Computed Radiography
8.3.5.2. Digital Radiography
8.4. Monitoring Devices
8.4.1. Biosensors
8.4.2. Wearable Devices
8.5. Surgical Devices
8.5.1. Cryosurgery
8.5.2. Laparoscopic Surgery
8.5.3. Robotic Surgery
8.6. Therapeutic Devices
8.6.1. Drug Delivery Devices
8.6.2. Radiation Therapy Devices
8.6.2.1. Brachytherapy Systems
8.6.2.2. Linear Accelerators
8.6.2.3. Proton Therapy Systems
9. Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Artificial Intelligence
9.2.1. Data Analytics
9.2.2. Deep Learning
9.2.3. Machine Learning
9.3. Bioinformatics
9.3.1. NGS Data Analysis
9.3.2. Proteomics Data Analysis
9.4. Digital Pathology
9.4.1. Image Analysis Software
9.4.2. Whole Slide Imaging
9.5. Nanotechnology
9.5.1. Nanocarriers
9.5.2. Nanodiagnostics
9.6. Robotics
9.6.1. Biopsy Robotics
9.6.2. Surgical Robotics
10. Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market, by Cancer Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Breast Cancer
10.3. Colorectal Cancer
10.4. Lung Cancer
10.5. Prostate Cancer
11. Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Ambulatory Care Centers
11.3. Diagnostic Laboratories
11.4. Hospitals
11.5. Research Institutes
12. Americas Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. United States
12.3. Canada
12.4. Mexico
12.5. Brazil
12.6. Argentina
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United Kingdom
13.3. Germany
13.4. France
13.5. Russia
13.6. Italy
13.7. Spain
13.8. United Arab Emirates
13.9. Saudi Arabia
13.10. South Africa
13.11. Denmark
13.12. Netherlands
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Finland
13.15. Sweden
13.16. Nigeria
13.17. Egypt
13.18. Turkey
13.19. Israel
13.20. Norway
13.21. Poland
13.22. Switzerland
14. Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. India
14.4. Japan
14.5. Australia
14.6. South Korea
14.7. Indonesia
14.8. Thailand
14.9. Philippines
14.10. Malaysia
14.11. Singapore
14.12. Vietnam
14.13. Taiwan
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
The major companies profiled in this Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions market report include:
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Accuray Incorporated
- Ion Beam Applications S.A.
- Brainlab AG
- ViewRay, Inc.
- Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.
- RaySearch Laboratories AB
