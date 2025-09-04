Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market Report 2025-2030 - Analysis of Strategic Growth Opportunities and Competitive Risks as Next-Gen Oncology Devices Reshape Clinical and Operational Models

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions Market by Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Imaging Devices, Monitoring Devices), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Bioinformatics, Digital Pathology), Cancer Type, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next-generation oncology devices and solutions market is transforming cancer care by driving stronger precision in diagnosis and targeted treatment. As clinical systems advance, decision-makers face rising complexities and opportunities in integrating innovative platforms, navigating regulatory change, and fostering patient-centric models.

Market Snapshot: Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions

The global market for next-generation oncology devices and solutions grew from USD 18.97 billion in 2024 to USD 23.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.14%, reaching USD 59.97 billion by 2030. This momentum reflects rising demand for advanced cancer diagnostics and therapies. Key drivers include increasing incidence of cancer, rapid growth in technology innovation, and industry-wide adoption of personalized medicine. The sector is marked by continued investments in artificial intelligence, expanding clinical indications, and multi-platform interoperability.

Scope & Segmentation

This comprehensive report dissects the market across device categories, advanced technologies, cancer types, end users, and region-specific trends:

Device Types: Diagnostic platforms including fluorescence in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction; imaging systems spanning computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray; monitoring devices such as biosensors and wearables; surgical solutions such as cryosurgery, laparoscopic, and robotic procedures; and a range of therapeutic delivery technologies from drug delivery to radiation therapy systems.

Technologies: Artificial intelligence (inclusive of data analytics, deep learning, machine learning); bioinformatics for genomics and proteomics; digital pathology; nanotechnology for drug and diagnostics; robotics applied in biopsy and surgical interventions.

Artificial intelligence (inclusive of data analytics, deep learning, machine learning); bioinformatics for genomics and proteomics; digital pathology; nanotechnology for drug and diagnostics; robotics applied in biopsy and surgical interventions. Cancer Types: Focus on high-prevalence cancers-breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate-drives segment development and innovation.

Focus on high-prevalence cancers-breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate-drives segment development and innovation. End Users: Adoption spans major hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic laboratories specializing in complex assays, and research institutes pioneering technology evaluation.

Adoption spans major hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic laboratories specializing in complex assays, and research institutes pioneering technology evaluation. Regions: Detailed analysis covers Americas, Europe (plus Middle East and Africa), and Asia-Pacific, accounting for diverse healthcare ecosystems and market drivers across North America, key EU states, Asia's leading manufacturing economies, and emerging global markets.

Detailed analysis covers Americas, Europe (plus Middle East and Africa), and Asia-Pacific, accounting for diverse healthcare ecosystems and market drivers across North America, key EU states, Asia's leading manufacturing economies, and emerging global markets. Notable Companies: Coverage includes Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab AG, Mevion Medical Systems, ViewRay, Ion Beam Applications, and RaySearch Laboratories AB, reflecting a blend of established players and disruptive innovators.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Technology convergence is streamlining cancer diagnosis, treatment planning, and post-therapy monitoring, with AI, digital pathology, and robotics enabling more individualized and efficient care pathways.

Clinical adoption is strongest in high-incidence cancer types and is advancing through both centralized hospitals and decentralized point-of-care solutions, supporting broader access and operational flexibility.

Patient-centric models, featuring advanced monitoring and telehealth integrations, are supporting earlier interventions and optimized follow-up, delivering both clinical and economic value to providers.

Innovation cycles are increasingly collaborative, with strategic alliances, licensing, and M&A activity driving portfolio expansion and accelerating the commercialization of new platforms and features.

Regional drivers range from robust reimbursement and research funding in the Americas to the rapid scaling of domestic manufacturing in Asia-Pacific; meanwhile, varying regulatory maturity in Europe, Middle East, and Africa shapes local adoption patterns.

Integrated solution bundling-combining imaging, diagnostics, and treatment delivery-offers competitive advantages, supporting seamless clinical workflows and cost efficiencies for institutional buyers.

Tariff Impact and Global Supply Chain Resilience

In 2025, proposed United States tariffs are set to introduce complexity for oncology device supply chains. Manufacturers may restructure sourcing, invest in local infrastructure, or explore tariff exemptions for essential technologies. These shifts are likely to influence cost structures, procurement priorities, and lead times across the device ecosystem, underscoring the need for agile supply chain strategy and active regulatory engagement.

Methodology & Data Sources

This analysis utilizes structured interviews with industry experts and review of peer-reviewed literature, conference data, and regulatory filings. Quantitative projections rely on bottom-up estimation techniques and sensitivity checks, ensuring reliability and actionable insights. Rigorous data triangulation and expert peer review support the accuracy of conclusions and forecasts.

Why This Report Matters

Pinpoints strategic growth opportunities and competitive risks as next-generation oncology devices reshape clinical and operational models.

Offers a framework for navigating regulatory complexity, technology adoption, and evolving market dynamics at global and regional levels.

Enables decision-makers to align investment, partnership, and commercialization strategies with the latest industry advances and collaborative models.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $59.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis



The major companies profiled in this Next-Generation Oncology Devices & Solutions market report include:

Siemens Healthineers AG

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Accuray Incorporated

Ion Beam Applications S.A.

Brainlab AG

ViewRay, Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

RaySearch Laboratories AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0jnyo

