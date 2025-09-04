Insights Into the $50+ Billion Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market 2025-2030 Featuring Boston Scientific, Olympus, Medtronic, Coloplast, and BD Among Other Industry Giants

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market by Product Type (Diagnostics, Endoscopes, Imaging), Application (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Kidney Cancer, Kidney Stone Management), End User, Procedure Type, Technology - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The urology care devices and platforms market is advancing rapidly as new clinical practices and patient-centered technologies drive transformation. Senior decision-makers now face complex choices shaped by evolving patient expectations, regulatory demands, and technology adoption priorities in delivering high-quality urological care.

Market Snapshot: Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market Outlook

The Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market grew from USD 47.74 billion in 2024 to USD 50.59 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.93%, reaching USD 67.46 billion by 2030. This sustained expansion reflects rising demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, increased prevalence of chronic urologic disorders, and broader adoption of digital health innovations. Technological breakthroughs and new care models are redefining the competitive landscape, compelling leaders to realign strategies across global regions and operational domains.

Scope & Segmentation: Navigating Critical Market Segments

Product Types: Diagnostics (biomarker assays, pH meters, urinary flow meters, urodynamic systems), Endoscopes (cystoscopes, nephroscopes, ureteroscopes), Imaging (CT scanning, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray), Lithotripsy (extracorporeal shockwave, laser, pneumatic, ultrasonic), Urinary Catheters (condom, Foley, intermittent, nephrostomy, ureteral), Urinary Stents (prostatic, ureteral, urethral).

Diagnostics (biomarker assays, pH meters, urinary flow meters, urodynamic systems), Endoscopes (cystoscopes, nephroscopes, ureteroscopes), Imaging (CT scanning, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray), Lithotripsy (extracorporeal shockwave, laser, pneumatic, ultrasonic), Urinary Catheters (condom, Foley, intermittent, nephrostomy, ureteral), Urinary Stents (prostatic, ureteral, urethral). Applications: Benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma, transition cell carcinoma, Wilms tumor), kidney stone management (calcium, cystine, struvite, uric acid stones), overactive bladder (idiopathic, neurogenic), prostate cancer (localized, metastatic, recurrent), urethral stricture (iatrogenic, idiopathic, traumatic), urinary incontinence (mixed, overflow, stress, urge), urinary tract infection (complicated, uncomplicated).

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma, transition cell carcinoma, Wilms tumor), kidney stone management (calcium, cystine, struvite, uric acid stones), overactive bladder (idiopathic, neurogenic), prostate cancer (localized, metastatic, recurrent), urethral stricture (iatrogenic, idiopathic, traumatic), urinary incontinence (mixed, overflow, stress, urge), urinary tract infection (complicated, uncomplicated). End Users: Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, hospitals.

Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, hospitals. Procedure Types: Invasive (catheterization, open surgery), minimally invasive (endoscopic, laparoscopic, percutaneous procedures), non-invasive (conservative management, external shockwave therapy, imaging).

Invasive (catheterization, open surgery), minimally invasive (endoscopic, laparoscopic, percutaneous procedures), non-invasive (conservative management, external shockwave therapy, imaging). Technologies: Electrohydraulic (high frequency, standard), laser (CO2, greenlight, holmium, thulium), magnetic resonance (MR spectroscopy, MRI-guided), optical (fluorescence, narrow band, white light imaging), pneumatic (ballistic, vibratory), RF (bipolar, monopolar), ultrasonic (high and low intensity).

Electrohydraulic (high frequency, standard), laser (CO2, greenlight, holmium, thulium), magnetic resonance (MR spectroscopy, MRI-guided), optical (fluorescence, narrow band, white light imaging), pneumatic (ballistic, vibratory), RF (bipolar, monopolar), ultrasonic (high and low intensity). Regions: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and additional countries), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan).

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and additional countries), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan). Key Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Coloplast A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, ConvaTec Group plc, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Pace of innovation is accelerating, with device design, data analytics, and integrated platforms enabling earlier diagnosis and minimally invasive interventions.

Collaboration across manufacturers, clinicians, and technology firms is central to building interoperable solutions, supporting seamless care transitions and improved patient experiences.

Minimally invasive and non-invasive therapies are gaining traction, reducing postoperative complications and enabling more patient-centric outpatient care settings.

Digital transformation is changing clinician workflows through AI-enhanced imaging, remote monitoring via sensors and mobile applications, and improved longitudinal care management.

Emergent market players and established manufacturers are diversifying portfolios by focusing on clinical sub-segments and geographic growth, notably in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Personalization of care, regulatory engagement, and evidence-based reimbursement strategies are becoming crucial to long-term market positioning and commercial success.

Tariff Impact: Responding to Evolving U.S. Trade Dynamics

New U.S. tariffs on imported urology devices in 2025 are reshaping supply chain strategies, elevating landed costs, and prompting organizations to reassess sourcing and manufacturing locations. Medical device manufacturers and providers are actively seeking alternative suppliers, revising procurement models, and exploring domestic and nearshoring options to sustain operational resilience. The regulatory environment is driving renewed attention to quality and efficiency, influencing pricing strategies and partnership opportunities.

Methodology & Data Sources

This market analysis is grounded in in-depth interviews with clinical leaders, procurement professionals, and industry executives. Primary insights are triangulated with secondary research from peer-reviewed journals, regulatory filings, and market reports. An expert validation process ensures alignment with current industry perspectives and the accuracy of technology trends.

Why This Report Matters

Empowers strategic planning by mapping technology evolution, stakeholder collaborations, and shifts in regional demand within urology care devices and platforms.

Delivers actionable insights for navigating regulatory, reimbursement, and procurement challenges in a dynamic market landscape.

Equips leadership with a robust foundation to identify growth opportunities, mitigate supply chain risks, and foster patient-centered innovation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $50.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of AI-driven diagnostics for early detection of prostate cancer and kidney stones

5.2. Adoption of teleurology platforms to deliver remote urological consultations and patient monitoring

5.3. Development of minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgical systems tailored to complex urological procedures

5.4. Growth of wearable urinary incontinence monitoring devices offering real-time analytics for treatment optimization

5.5. Launch of advanced smart catheter solutions designed to reduce infections and enhance patient comfort

5.6. Expansion of point-of-care molecular testing platforms enabling rapid urinary tract infection diagnosis

5.7. Utilization of cloud-based patient management software for integrated urology care coordination and analytics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Diagnostics

8.2.1. Biomarker Assays

8.2.2. PH Meters

8.2.3. Urinary Flow Meters

8.2.4. Urodynamic Systems

8.3. Endoscopes

8.3.1. Cystoscopes

8.3.2. Nephroscopes

8.3.3. Ureteroscopes

8.4. Imaging

8.4.1. CT Scanning Systems

8.4.2. MRI Systems

8.4.3. Ultrasound Systems

8.4.4. X Ray Systems

8.5. Lithotripsy

8.5.1. Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

8.5.2. Laser Lithotripsy

8.5.3. Pneumatic Lithotripsy

8.5.4. Ultrasonic Lithotripsy

8.6. Urinary Catheters

8.6.1. Condom Catheters

8.6.2. Foley Catheters

8.6.3. Intermittent Catheters

8.6.4. Nephrostomy Catheters

8.6.5. Ureteral Catheters

8.7. Urinary Stents

8.7.1. Prostatic Stents

8.7.2. Ureteral Stents

8.7.3. Urethral Stents



9. Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

9.3. Kidney Cancer

9.3.1. Renal Cell Carcinoma

9.3.2. Transition Cell Carcinoma

9.3.3. Wilms Tumor

9.4. Kidney Stone Management

9.4.1. Calcium Stones

9.4.2. Cystine Stones

9.4.3. Struvite Stones

9.4.4. Uric Acid Stones

9.5. Overactive Bladder

9.5.1. Idiopathic

9.5.2. Neurogenic

9.6. Prostate Cancer

9.6.1. Localized

9.6.2. Metastatic

9.6.3. Recurrent

9.7. Urethral Stricture

9.7.1. Iatrogenic

9.7.2. Idiopathic

9.7.3. Traumatic

9.8. Urinary Incontinence

9.8.1. Mixed Incontinence

9.8.2. Overflow Incontinence

9.8.3. Stress Incontinence

9.8.4. Urge Incontinence

9.9. Urinary Tract Infection

9.9.1. Complicated

9.9.2. Uncomplicated



10. Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.3. Clinics

10.4. Diagnostic Centers

10.5. Home Care

10.6. Hospitals



11. Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market, by Procedure Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Invasive

11.2.1. Catheterization Interventions

11.2.2. Open Surgery

11.3. Minimally Invasive

11.3.1. Endoscopic Procedures

11.3.2. Laparoscopic Procedures

11.3.3. Percutaneous Procedures

11.4. Non Invasive

11.4.1. Conservative Management

11.4.2. External Shockwave Therapy

11.4.3. Imaging



12. Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market, by Technology

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Electrohydraulic

12.2.1. High Frequency Electrohydraulic

12.2.2. Standard Electrohydraulic

12.3. Laser

12.3.1. CO2 Laser

12.3.2. Greenlight Laser

12.3.3. Holmium Laser

12.3.4. Thulium Laser

12.4. Magnetic Resonance

12.4.1. MR Spectroscopy

12.4.2. MRI Guided MR

12.5. Optical

12.5.1. Fluorescence Optical

12.5.2. Narrow Band Imaging

12.5.3. White Light Optical

12.6. Pneumatic

12.6.1. Ballistic Pneumatic

12.6.2. Vibratory Pneumatic

12.7. RF

12.7.1. Bipolar RF

12.7.2. Monopolar RF

12.8. Ultrasonic

12.8.1. High Intensity Ultrasonic

12.8.2. Low Intensity Ultrasonic



13. Americas Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Urology Care Devices & Platforms Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

The major companies profiled in this Urology Care Devices & Platforms market report include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic plc

Coloplast A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec Group plc

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z78fr2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment