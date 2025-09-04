PyroGenesis’ Latest Fumed Silica Test Results Post 3X Increase in Material Surface Area

MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions to support heavy industry in their energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts, announces today that further to its news release dated July 28, 2025, and further to a recent press release from the Company’s client HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ”), the August performance trials and modifications of its fumed silica reactor pilot plant (the “FSR”) have resulted in significant progress across a number of essential product parameters, bringing the system closer to commercial readiness. The results were provided by a third-party, a global manufacturer of fumed silica, who conducted analysis on fumed silica sample material submitted by PyroGenesis after the latest series of FSR operational tests.

KEY TEST RESULTS

The results of August testing (test series #6) reflect:

A 3X increase in surface area measurement vs previous test *, to 136 m 2 /g, up from the 44 m 2 /g surface area of previously announced test 5, and a 5X increase from test 4 (26 m 2 /g).



*, to 136 m /g, up from the 44 m /g surface area of previously announced test 5, and a (26 m /g). Surface area of 136 m 2 /g now meets the requirement for commercial grades 90 (75-105 m 2 /g) and 130 (105-155 m 2 /g), and enters the lower range of grade 150 fumed silica products which have a surface area range of 135-165 m 2 /g.



(75-105 m /g) and (105-155 m /g), and enters the lower range of grade fumed silica products which have a surface area range of 135-165 m /g. Total elimination of carbon impurity , now measured at 0%, down from 0.32% in test 5 and 2.32% in test 4.



*For fumed silica, performance and market value are closely linked to specific surface area measurements. Ongoing system modifications to PyroGenesis’ fumed silica reactor over the past few months have progressively increased the surface area from an initial recorded result of 26 m2/g to the current 136 m2/g, with an eventual target of 300 m2/g. Commercial fumed silica products are sold at a variety of different surface area measurements, including 90 m2/g, 130 m2/g, 150 m2/g, 200 m2/g, and 300 m2/g.

“The results of test 6 are a major step forward toward commercialization of the fumed silica reactor,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “As we’ve mentioned before, the goal of these ongoing test cycles is to successfully close the gap between the results produced by our initial lab-scale version and our full-size pilot plant. These latest results indicate we are meeting that goal faster than anticipated, while also proving the scale-up potential of the FSR. We are replicating lab scale results to 20X scale at an almost unheard-of pace for an industrial application of this size, and we are very excited for what’s to come.”



Image 1: Progression of surface area size for fumed silica produced by PyroGenesis’ Fumed Silica Reactor pilot plant during multiple modification and test phases, May to August 2025.



Additionally, the latest results showcased the following:

Rapid progress in yield : in test 6, the system produced 10 test batches in 50% less time than was required to produce only 5 batches during Test 5.



: in test 6, the system produced 10 test batches in 50% less time than was required to produce only 5 batches during Test 5. Proof no chemicals are used : test 6 showed a pH of 8.3—well above neutral—confirming no acid is present. This proves the FSR process is plasma-based, chemical-free, and produces no HCl, unlike conventional methods that yield acidic byproducts with a pH below 7 (often in the range of 3.7–4.7)



: test 6 showed a pH of 8.3—well above neutral—confirming no acid is present. This proves the FSR process is plasma-based, chemical-free, and produces no HCl, unlike conventional methods that yield acidic byproducts with a pH below 7 (often in the range of 3.7–4.7) Significant progress made to purity levels vs. test 4, such as:



TiO 2 decreased from 0.01% to 0.0025%, within commercial target of <0.03% Al 2 O 3 decreased from 0.35% to 0.0422%, toward eventual target of <0.03% Fe 2 O 3 decreased from 0.14% to 0.0339%, toward eventual target of <0.003% Increased SiO 2 content to 97.92%, from 53.59%, toward eventual target of > 99.5%.



vs. test 4, such as: Achieved a loss on drying of 0.6%, which surpasses the desired 1% and 1.5% targets for commercial grades 90, and 130 to 300, respectively.



Improvements to the fumed silica produced by PyroGenesis’ FSR are occurring at a rate that suggests that none of the above target values provide cause for concern. The Company considers all listed targets well within reach and continues to modify and improve the FSR with additional tests already planned for the immediate future.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

Fumed silica is one of the most widely used industrial materials, and can be found in thousands of products, including cosmetics, toothpaste, pet litter, powdered food, milkshakes, instant coffee, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, adhesives, paints, inks, photocopy toner, sealants, fiber optic cables, thermal insulation, construction materials, and batteries, to name a few. It is often used in these products as a thickening/anti-caking agent, used to stabilize and improve the texture, consistency, and flow of the end-product.

Fumed silica is often combined with other materials to enhance performance. For example, in tires, it is blended with carbon-black to improve wear and efficiency; in batteries, it is blended with graphite to enhance slurry uniformity and conductivity.

PyroGenesis has been engaged to develop and build the FSR pilot plant for HPQ Polvere Inc. (“Polvere”), a subsidiary of HPQ.

PyroGenesis has: (i) a 50% interest in Polvere, and (ii) an exclusive arrangement to be the sole supplier of equipment relating to any commercialization of this new process.

PyroGenesis’ involvement in developing fumed silica from quartz is part of its three-vertical solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Fumed powders are part of PyroGenesis’ Commodity Security & Optimization vertical, where the development of advanced material production techniques, and the use of technology such as plasma to recover viable metals, chemicals, and minerals from industrial waste, helps to maximize raw materials and improve the availability of critical minerals. The Company’s other verticals are Energy Transition and Emission Reduction and Waste Remediation.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis, a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada (TSX: PYR), the OTCQX in the US (OTCQX: PYRGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany (FRA: 8PY1).

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management’s current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under “Risk Factors” in PyroGenesis’ latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis’ profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

