Digi Power X, Via Wholly-Owned Subsidiary US Data Centers Inc., Awarded Tier 3 ANSI/TIA-942-C “TIA-942 Ready” Certification for ARMS 200 AI Modular Platform

MIAMI, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digi Power X Inc. (“Digi Power X” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, US Data Centers, Inc. (“US Data Centers”), has been officially awarded Tier 3 certification under the ANSI/TIA-942-C-2024 “TIA-942 Ready” standard for its flagship ARMS 200 modular AI-ready data center platform.

The certification was issued by EPI Certification Pte Ltd. following a successful independent audit on August 26, 2025, confirming that ARMS 200 meets the highest global standards for resilience, reliability and compliance in data center design.

Why it Matters

The ANSI/TIA-942 certification is among the most respected global standards in the data center industry:

Global Standard – Covers site location, architecture, electrical, mechanical, telecom, safety and security.

Independent Verification – Third-party audited by EPI Certification, going far beyond self-declarations.

Tier 3 Recognition – Ensures high availability with concurrent maintainability, critical for AI, enterprise and hyperscale clients.

Market Signaling – Many hyperscalers and global enterprises require TIA-942 certification in procurement, making ARMS 200 immediately more competitive in RFPs, sales and investor engagements.



Expanding AI Infrastructure

In parallel with this certification, Digi Power X is accelerating its AI infrastructure roadmap. The Company has:

deepened its strategic partnership with Super Micro Computers, Inc. (“Supermicro”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) to integrate AI-optimized rack-scale systems into the ARMS 200 platform; and

completed the purchase of NVIDIA B200 GPUs, which will be deployed across ARMS 200 facilities to support hyperscale AI, enterprise and cloud workloads.

“Achieving the ANSI/TIA-942 Tier 3 certification reinforces our commitment to building world-class, high-availability data centers,” said Alec Amar, President of Digi Power X. “For us, it’s not just about compliance, it’s about giving our customers, investors and partners the assurance that our facilities meet the highest global standards of reliability, security, and performance.”

About the ARMS 200 Platform

The ARMS 200 solution is engineered for high-density AI clusters, supports modular deployments starting at 1MW and delivers full Tier 3 resilience. By combining certified infrastructure with NVIDIA GPU performance and Supermicro rack-scale systems, Digi Power X is setting the standard for scalable, future-proof AI data center solutions.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an innovative energy infrastructure company developing AI infrastructure and energy-efficient modular data centers. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, US Data Centers, Inc., Digi Power X develops and manufactures the ARMS (AI-Ready Modular Solution) platform, a Tier 3-certified modular data center line purpose-built for AI, hyperscale and blockchain workloads. With rapid deployment timelines, customizable configurations, ANSI/TIA-942 certification and strategic partnerships, the Company can deliver cutting-edge compute infrastructure to enterprises, cloud providers and hyperscalers worldwide.

