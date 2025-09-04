French Fries Market Global Forecast 2025-2030 Featuring McCain, Lamb Weston, J.R. Simplot, Aviko, Farm Frites, Agrarfrost, AGRANA Beteiligungs, Oerlemans Foods, Meijer, Bonduelle

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "French Fries Market by Distribution Channel (Foodservice, Retail), Product Type (Chilled, Fresh, Frozen), Cut Type, Packaging Type, Source - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French fries market grew from USD 17.04 billion in 2024 to USD 18.08 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.90%, reaching USD 24.05 billion by 2030.

This report offers a clear pathway for strategic action in the evolving French fries market. By leveraging detailed segmentation, rigorous methodology, and actionable insights, decision-makers are prepared to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address sector-specific challenges with confidence.

The French fries market is evolving rapidly, driven by changing consumer preferences, technological innovations, and a dynamic competitive landscape. Senior decision-makers require clear insights into key market dynamics, operational shifts, and strategic opportunities to remain ahead in this fast-paced industry.

Market Snapshot: Global French Fries Market Growth and Opportunity

This upward trajectory reflects resilient consumer demand across both developed and emerging economies, increased product innovation, and expanded distribution networks. As consumer expectations for convenience and product differentiation rise, the sector is set to experience sustained investment and transformation throughout the forecast period.

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive View of Market Structure

This report analyzes the French fries market through granular segmentation by distribution channel, product type, cut style, packaging, source, and region, allowing senior leaders to assess targeted growth drivers and operational needs.

Distribution Channels : Cafeterias, full-service restaurants, hotels and resorts, quick service restaurants, convenience stores, hypermarkets, online retail, supermarkets

: Cafeterias, full-service restaurants, hotels and resorts, quick service restaurants, convenience stores, hypermarkets, online retail, supermarkets Product Types : Chilled, fresh (par fried, regular), frozen (block frozen, IQF including russet and Yukon Gold varieties)

: Chilled, fresh (par fried, regular), frozen (block frozen, IQF including russet and Yukon Gold varieties) Cut Styles : Crinkle cut, shoestring, steak cut, straight cut, waffle cut

: Crinkle cut, shoestring, steak cut, straight cut, waffle cut Packaging Formats : Bulk packaging, consumer pack

: Bulk packaging, consumer pack Source Variations : Regular potato, sweet potato

: Regular potato, sweet potato Regions Covered : Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (multiple markets including UK, Germany, France), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and others)

: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (multiple markets including UK, Germany, France), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and others) Key Stakeholders Analyzed: McCain Foods Limited, Lamb Weston Holdings, J.R. Simplot Company, Aviko B.V., Farm Frites International B.V., Agrarfrost GmbH, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Oerlemans Foods, Bonduelle S.A.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers

The French fries market benefits from universal appeal and evolving consumption occasions, ranging from casual eating to premium menu placements.

Innovation in processing methods and product offerings responds to increased consumer focus on both taste and health attributes.

Digitization and automation across supply chains enable efficient production, yield optimization, and improved inventory management for both manufacturers and retailers.

Collaborations between culinary experts, ingredient suppliers, and technology partners drive flavor innovation and product differentiation across various regions.

Sustainability initiatives, such as eco-friendly packaging and energy-efficient operations, are reshaping industry standards and aligning with consumer and regulatory expectations.

Regional growth drivers reflect varied economic development, dietary trends, and infrastructure capabilities, requiring tailored strategies for market entry and expansion.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics



Surge in consumer preference for air-fried and low-oil French fry options at quick service restaurants

Rapid industry adoption of fully compostable and biodegradable packaging solutions for French fries

Proliferation of ethnic spice blends and global flavor infusions in premium frozen French fry product lines

Growth of direct-to-consumer subscription services offering customizable French fry seasoning kits

Strategic investment in advanced potato breeding programs to enhance fry texture and yield stability

Deployment of artificial intelligence and computer vision to monitor and optimize fry cooking processes

Development of circular economy initiatives for recycling and upcycling used fryer oil in commercial kitchens

Partnership models between ghost kitchens and delivery platforms to launch specialized French fry menus

Emergence of street food inspired loaded fry concepts with gourmet toppings and regional sauce variations

Rising consumer demand for clean label frozen French fries made with non-GMO potatoes and minimal additives

Companies Featured

McCain Foods Limited

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

J.R. Simplot Company

Aviko B.V.

Farm Frites International B.V.

Agrarfrost GmbH

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Oerlemans Foods B.V.

Lamb Weston/Meijer B.V.

Bonduelle S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gpkg4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment