DeepBrain AI Launches Automated UGC Ad Videos

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepBrain AI, a leading generative artificial intelligence company, today announced the launch of a new automated advertising solution that generates product-use videos through AI avatars using only a single product image or a product detail page URL.





The update to the company’s synthetic video platform AI Studio enables instant creation of high-quality advertising content without filming, editing staff, or production facilities. With one image or URL, AI avatars can demonstrate real-life product use or generate UGC (User-Generated Content) style short-form videos, reducing both time and cost in ad production.

The release introduces two main features: Product Avatar and Product-to-Video.

Product Avatar : By uploading a product image, users can generate scenes in which AI avatars hold, wear, or interact with the item as if in real life. With access to more than 2,000 avatars, brands can freely customize appearance, attire, and speaking style, making it applicable across industries such as fashion, home appliances, food, and consumer goods. Prompt-based motion control (e.g., “open a laptop,” “drink from a cup”) and product narration allow flexible ad production without filming.



: By uploading a product image, users can generate scenes in which AI avatars hold, wear, or interact with the item as if in real life. With access to more than 2,000 avatars, brands can freely customize appearance, attire, and speaking style, making it applicable across industries such as fashion, home appliances, food, and consumer goods. Prompt-based motion control (e.g., “open a laptop,” “drink from a cup”) and product narration allow flexible ad production without filming. Product-to-Video : By entering a product detail page URL, AI automatically analyzes product information and generates optimized promotional videos. Outputs are tailored for short-form platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikTok, and integration with major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon is supported. Marketers can generate multiple ad variations simultaneously, conduct quick A/B tests, and maximize advertising efficiency.





Eric Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI, said:

“This newly added AI advertising automation feature marks a turning point that goes beyond convenience and efficiency, fundamentally changing the way ads are created. With just an image or URL, companies can now execute global advertising campaigns without filming or editing.”

With this launch, DeepBrain AI expands the applications of AI Studio beyond traditional video synthesis, delivering innovative value to the advertising and marketing sectors.

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a leading provider of conversational AI and synthetic media solutions, enabling businesses to create lifelike AI avatars and interactive video experiences. With its flagship platform, the company supports global enterprises across industries including finance, education, media, and retail in transforming communication, training, and marketing. With offices in Seoul, Palo Alto, and Beijing, DeepBrain AI continues to pioneer the next generation of human-like AI interaction worldwide.

Media Contact

Ava SEO

global@deepbrain.io

www.aistudios.com

DeepBrain AI, Inc.

540 University Ave., Suite 200

Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/847132f9-112a-467a-8b5e-408fbad9b665