Ranchero Gold Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:RNCH) announces that it has issued 2,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

The RSUs will vest in twelve (12) months from the date of issuance and will be settled in common shares of the Company. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is an exploration and development company currently focused on the early-stage gold exploration. Ranchero has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Sandspit gold project, consisting of five mineral claims totaling 399 hectares, situated immediately south of Sandspit, Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, Canada. The Company continues to look for additional projects to add to its portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jesus Noriega

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

52 1 (662) 437 8520

info@rancherogold.com

