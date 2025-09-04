Colonoscopy Device Market Outlook to 2030: Industry Partnerships Fueling Integration of AI Modules, Remote Data Access, and Real-Time Lesion Recognition

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colonoscopy Device Market by Component (Colonoscope Devices, Colonoscopy Accessories, Visualization Systems), Therapeutic Area (Colorectal Cancer, Crohn's Disease, Lynch Syndrome), End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The colonoscopy device market is undergoing rapid transformation, with advancing technology and evolving clinical priorities shaping procurement and adoption patterns for healthcare providers worldwide. Market participants competing in this landscape must understand emerging product innovations, shifting reimbursement models, and supply chain dynamics to stay ahead.
Market Snapshot: Colonoscopy Device Market Size and Growth
The Colonoscopy Device Market grew from USD 2.22 billion in 2024 to USD 2.38 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.80%, reaching USD 3.48 billion by 2030. Robust demand stems from both global initiatives to expand colorectal cancer screening and rising adoption of minimally invasive gastrointestinal diagnostics. Ongoing product innovation, regulatory shifts, and region-specific clinical strategies are influencing both supply dynamics and end-user preferences.
Scope & Segmentation
This report examines the full market ecosystem, analyzing key players, segmenting demand, and tracking regional differentiation. Key coverage areas include:
- Component Types: Fiber-optic colonoscopes, video colonoscopes, colonoscopy accessories, visualization systems
- Therapeutic Applications: Colorectal cancer, Crohn's disease, Lynch syndrome, ulcerative colitis
- End Users: Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals, research laboratories
- Regional Analysis: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), EMEA (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)
- Technology Overview: Advanced imaging solutions, artificial intelligence in diagnostics, disposable platform innovations, cloud-based image management, integrated data analytics
Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders
- Colonoscopy devices are evolving with high-definition video, flexible navigation, and improved patient comfort, elevating both diagnostic performance and procedural efficiency across care settings.
- Industry partnerships are fueling the integration of artificial intelligence modules, remote data access, and real-time lesion recognition, positioning modern platforms for advanced risk stratification and personalized care.
- Regulatory trends demand strengthened quality controls and robust real-world validation for devices, resulting in updated manufacturing procedures and accelerated clinical evidence development.
- Emergence of disposable or semi-disposable device options is addressing sterility challenges and streamlining reprocessing for both high-volume ambulatory surgery centers and complex hospital units.
- Manufacturers are optimizing offerings and support services for diverse stakeholders-ranging from cost-efficient solutions for clinics to advanced data integration for hospital and research environments.
- Regional growth in Asia-Pacific and parts of EMEA is underpinned by expanding healthcare funding and localized innovation targeting specific population needs and epidemiological patterns.
Tariff Impact Across the Colonoscopy Device Supply Chain
Recent tariff adjustments in the United States are introducing new procurement complexities. Increased duties on precision imaging components and instruments are elevating overhead costs for manufacturers and distributors. This has prompted both supplier diversification and joint ventures with logistics partners as companies seek to maintain device quality and cost control. Flexible sourcing and supply chain resilience now provide a competitive edge amid these shifts.
Methodology & Data Sources
This research applies a balanced mix of primary interviews and secondary source validation. Stakeholder interviews with key opinion leaders, procurement executives, and clinical experts form the qualitative core. Secondary analysis draws from regulatory records, scientific literature, company disclosures, and public health datasets. Triangulation ensures reliable market segmentation and actionable insight for decision-makers.
Why This Report Matters
- Enables strategic planning by mapping current device innovations, regulatory requirements, and shifting regional adoption patterns.
- Supports executive decision-making through robust segmentation analysis, supply chain intelligence, and evolving technology benchmarks in the colonoscopy device sector.
- Equips senior leaders to identify procurement priorities, emerging partnerships, and risk mitigation strategies for both global and regional markets.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Adoption of AI-powered real-time polyp detection systems to reduce miss rates in colonoscopy
5.2. Rising demand for single-use disposable colonoscopes driven by infection control and cost concerns
5.3. Integration of advanced 3D imaging and augmented reality overlays for enhanced lesion visualization
5.4. Expansion of robotic-assisted colonoscopy platforms for improved scope navigation and patient comfort
5.5. Development of capsule-based colonoscopy devices enabling non-invasive remote gastrointestinal screening
5.6. Growing use of wide-angle and ultra-slim colonoscopy scopes to improve access and patient tolerance
5.7. Incorporation of spectroscopic imaging and molecular endoscopy for early neoplasia detection in colorectal mucosa
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Colonoscopy Device Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Colonoscope Devices
8.2.1. Fiber-optic Colonoscopes
8.2.2. Video Colonoscopes
8.3. Colonoscopy Accessories
8.4. Visualization Systems
9. Colonoscopy Device Market, by Therapeutic Area
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Colorectal Cancer
9.3. Crohn's Disease
9.4. Lynch Syndrome
9.5. Ulcerative Colitis
10. Colonoscopy Device Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.3. Clinics
10.4. Diagnostic Centers
10.5. Hospitals
10.6. Research Laboratories
11. Americas Colonoscopy Device Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. United States
11.3. Canada
11.4. Mexico
11.5. Brazil
11.6. Argentina
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Colonoscopy Device Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. United Kingdom
12.3. Germany
12.4. France
12.5. Russia
12.6. Italy
12.7. Spain
12.8. United Arab Emirates
12.9. Saudi Arabia
12.10. South Africa
12.11. Denmark
12.12. Netherlands
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Finland
12.15. Sweden
12.16. Nigeria
12.17. Egypt
12.18. Turkey
12.19. Israel
12.20. Norway
12.21. Poland
12.22. Switzerland
13. Asia-Pacific Colonoscopy Device Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. China
13.3. India
13.4. Japan
13.5. Australia
13.6. South Korea
13.7. Indonesia
13.8. Thailand
13.9. Philippines
13.10. Malaysia
13.11. Singapore
13.12. Vietnam
13.13. Taiwan
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
14.3. Competitive Analysis
14.3.1. Ambu A/S
14.3.2. Avantis Medical Systems
14.3.3. Boston Scientific Corporation
14.3.4. ColoWrap, LLC
14.3.5. ConMed Corporation
14.3.6. Dantschke Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG
14.3.7. Endomed Systems GmbH
14.3.8. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
14.3.9. G.I. View Ltd.
14.3.10. Getinge AB
14.3.11. Hologic Inc.
14.3.12. HOYA Corporation
14.3.13. Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
14.3.14. Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
14.3.15. Medtronic PLC
14.3.16. Olympus Corp.
14.3.17. Ottomed Endoscopy by Mitra Medical Services L.L.P.
14.3.18. Pro Scope Systems LLC
14.3.19. Richard Wolf GmbH
14.3.20. SHAILI ENDOSCOPY PRIVATE LIMITED
14.3.21. Shanghai Shiyin Photoelectric Instrument Co., Ltd.
14.3.22. Smith & Nephew PLC
14.3.23. Sonoscape Medical Corp.
14.3.24. Steris Corporation
14.3.25. Stryker Corporation
