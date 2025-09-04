Colonoscopy Device Market Outlook to 2030: Industry Partnerships Fueling Integration of AI Modules, Remote Data Access, and Real-Time Lesion Recognition

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colonoscopy Device Market by Component (Colonoscope Devices, Colonoscopy Accessories, Visualization Systems), Therapeutic Area (Colorectal Cancer, Crohn's Disease, Lynch Syndrome), End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The colonoscopy device market is undergoing rapid transformation, with advancing technology and evolving clinical priorities shaping procurement and adoption patterns for healthcare providers worldwide. Market participants competing in this landscape must understand emerging product innovations, shifting reimbursement models, and supply chain dynamics to stay ahead.

Market Snapshot: Colonoscopy Device Market Size and Growth

The Colonoscopy Device Market grew from USD 2.22 billion in 2024 to USD 2.38 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.80%, reaching USD 3.48 billion by 2030. Robust demand stems from both global initiatives to expand colorectal cancer screening and rising adoption of minimally invasive gastrointestinal diagnostics. Ongoing product innovation, regulatory shifts, and region-specific clinical strategies are influencing both supply dynamics and end-user preferences.

Scope & Segmentation

This report examines the full market ecosystem, analyzing key players, segmenting demand, and tracking regional differentiation. Key coverage areas include:

Component Types: Fiber-optic colonoscopes, video colonoscopes, colonoscopy accessories, visualization systems

Fiber-optic colonoscopes, video colonoscopes, colonoscopy accessories, visualization systems Therapeutic Applications: Colorectal cancer, Crohn's disease, Lynch syndrome, ulcerative colitis

Colorectal cancer, Crohn's disease, Lynch syndrome, ulcerative colitis End Users: Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals, research laboratories

Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals, research laboratories Regional Analysis: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), EMEA (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), EMEA (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan) Technology Overview: Advanced imaging solutions, artificial intelligence in diagnostics, disposable platform innovations, cloud-based image management, integrated data analytics

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Colonoscopy devices are evolving with high-definition video, flexible navigation, and improved patient comfort, elevating both diagnostic performance and procedural efficiency across care settings.

Industry partnerships are fueling the integration of artificial intelligence modules, remote data access, and real-time lesion recognition, positioning modern platforms for advanced risk stratification and personalized care.

Regulatory trends demand strengthened quality controls and robust real-world validation for devices, resulting in updated manufacturing procedures and accelerated clinical evidence development.

Emergence of disposable or semi-disposable device options is addressing sterility challenges and streamlining reprocessing for both high-volume ambulatory surgery centers and complex hospital units.

Manufacturers are optimizing offerings and support services for diverse stakeholders-ranging from cost-efficient solutions for clinics to advanced data integration for hospital and research environments.

Regional growth in Asia-Pacific and parts of EMEA is underpinned by expanding healthcare funding and localized innovation targeting specific population needs and epidemiological patterns.

Tariff Impact Across the Colonoscopy Device Supply Chain

Recent tariff adjustments in the United States are introducing new procurement complexities. Increased duties on precision imaging components and instruments are elevating overhead costs for manufacturers and distributors. This has prompted both supplier diversification and joint ventures with logistics partners as companies seek to maintain device quality and cost control. Flexible sourcing and supply chain resilience now provide a competitive edge amid these shifts.

Methodology & Data Sources

This research applies a balanced mix of primary interviews and secondary source validation. Stakeholder interviews with key opinion leaders, procurement executives, and clinical experts form the qualitative core. Secondary analysis draws from regulatory records, scientific literature, company disclosures, and public health datasets. Triangulation ensures reliable market segmentation and actionable insight for decision-makers.

Why This Report Matters

Enables strategic planning by mapping current device innovations, regulatory requirements, and shifting regional adoption patterns.

Supports executive decision-making through robust segmentation analysis, supply chain intelligence, and evolving technology benchmarks in the colonoscopy device sector.

Equips senior leaders to identify procurement priorities, emerging partnerships, and risk mitigation strategies for both global and regional markets.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Adoption of AI-powered real-time polyp detection systems to reduce miss rates in colonoscopy

5.2. Rising demand for single-use disposable colonoscopes driven by infection control and cost concerns

5.3. Integration of advanced 3D imaging and augmented reality overlays for enhanced lesion visualization

5.4. Expansion of robotic-assisted colonoscopy platforms for improved scope navigation and patient comfort

5.5. Development of capsule-based colonoscopy devices enabling non-invasive remote gastrointestinal screening

5.6. Growing use of wide-angle and ultra-slim colonoscopy scopes to improve access and patient tolerance

5.7. Incorporation of spectroscopic imaging and molecular endoscopy for early neoplasia detection in colorectal mucosa



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Colonoscopy Device Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Colonoscope Devices

8.2.1. Fiber-optic Colonoscopes

8.2.2. Video Colonoscopes

8.3. Colonoscopy Accessories

8.4. Visualization Systems



9. Colonoscopy Device Market, by Therapeutic Area

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Colorectal Cancer

9.3. Crohn's Disease

9.4. Lynch Syndrome

9.5. Ulcerative Colitis



10. Colonoscopy Device Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.3. Clinics

10.4. Diagnostic Centers

10.5. Hospitals

10.6. Research Laboratories



11. Americas Colonoscopy Device Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. United States

11.3. Canada

11.4. Mexico

11.5. Brazil

11.6. Argentina



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Colonoscopy Device Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. United Kingdom

12.3. Germany

12.4. France

12.5. Russia

12.6. Italy

12.7. Spain

12.8. United Arab Emirates

12.9. Saudi Arabia

12.10. South Africa

12.11. Denmark

12.12. Netherlands

12.13. Qatar

12.14. Finland

12.15. Sweden

12.16. Nigeria

12.17. Egypt

12.18. Turkey

12.19. Israel

12.20. Norway

12.21. Poland

12.22. Switzerland



13. Asia-Pacific Colonoscopy Device Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. China

13.3. India

13.4. Japan

13.5. Australia

13.6. South Korea

13.7. Indonesia

13.8. Thailand

13.9. Philippines

13.10. Malaysia

13.11. Singapore

13.12. Vietnam

13.13. Taiwan



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

14.3. Competitive Analysis

14.3.1. Ambu A/S

14.3.2. Avantis Medical Systems

14.3.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

14.3.4. ColoWrap, LLC

14.3.5. ConMed Corporation

14.3.6. Dantschke Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.7. Endomed Systems GmbH

14.3.8. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

14.3.9. G.I. View Ltd.

14.3.10. Getinge AB

14.3.11. Hologic Inc.

14.3.12. HOYA Corporation

14.3.13. Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

14.3.14. Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

14.3.15. Medtronic PLC

14.3.16. Olympus Corp.

14.3.17. Ottomed Endoscopy by Mitra Medical Services L.L.P.

14.3.18. Pro Scope Systems LLC

14.3.19. Richard Wolf GmbH

14.3.20. SHAILI ENDOSCOPY PRIVATE LIMITED

14.3.21. Shanghai Shiyin Photoelectric Instrument Co., Ltd.

14.3.22. Smith & Nephew PLC

14.3.23. Sonoscape Medical Corp.

14.3.24. Steris Corporation

14.3.25. Stryker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/te1bgr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment