U.S. Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Industry Review 2021-2025 and Forecast to 2033 Featuring Strategic Insights of Key Players - Exact Sciences, Myriad Genetics, Bio-Techne, ExoDx, OPKO Health and More

The U.S. prostate cancer biomarkers market, valued at $1.7 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.74% from 2025 to 2033. The growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, enhanced early detection awareness, and increased adoption of precision diagnostics.

Significant advancements in liquid biopsy, genomics, and non-invasive biomarker technologies are improving screening accuracy and patient stratification. The burgeoning demand for personalized treatment planning and supportive reimbursement frameworks for diagnostic tests like PSA, PCA3, and gene-expression panels, including Decipher and Oncotype DX, are driving market growth. Strategic collaborations and ongoing R&D investments are expanding the biomarker pipeline and enhancing commercial availability.

Prostate cancer remains a leading concern for men in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 men will confront a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. In 2022, approximately 268,500 new cases were reported, with an estimated 34,500 deaths, positioning it as the second most common cause of cancer mortality among American men. Over 3.1 million men live with the condition today. Limitations in traditional diagnostics, such as PSA tests, which struggle with specificity, underscore the need for innovative biomarkers that allow earlier detection, improved risk stratification, and treatment personalization.

U.S. Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth and analyzes industry trends within sub-markets from 2021 to 2033. The analysis segments the U.S. prostate cancer biomarkers market based on type, application, and end-use:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Genetic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Cell-based Biomarkers

Metabolomic Biomarkers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Screening and Early Detection

Diagnosis and Risk Stratification

Prognosis and Treatment Monitoring

Companion Diagnostics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Obtain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the global market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for comprehensive market assessment

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation insights to maintain competitiveness

Companies Profiled

Exact Sciences Corporation

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Bio-Techne

ExoDx

OPKO Health, Inc.

mdxhealth

Veracyte, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Nucleix

DiaCarta

