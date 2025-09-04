U.S. Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Industry Review 2021-2025 and Forecast to 2033 Featuring Strategic Insights of Key Players - Exact Sciences, Myriad Genetics, Bio-Techne, ExoDx, OPKO Health and More

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. prostate cancer biomarkers market, valued at $1.7 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.74% from 2025 to 2033. The growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, enhanced early detection awareness, and increased adoption of precision diagnostics.
Significant advancements in liquid biopsy, genomics, and non-invasive biomarker technologies are improving screening accuracy and patient stratification. The burgeoning demand for personalized treatment planning and supportive reimbursement frameworks for diagnostic tests like PSA, PCA3, and gene-expression panels, including Decipher and Oncotype DX, are driving market growth. Strategic collaborations and ongoing R&D investments are expanding the biomarker pipeline and enhancing commercial availability.
Prostate cancer remains a leading concern for men in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 men will confront a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. In 2022, approximately 268,500 new cases were reported, with an estimated 34,500 deaths, positioning it as the second most common cause of cancer mortality among American men. Over 3.1 million men live with the condition today. Limitations in traditional diagnostics, such as PSA tests, which struggle with specificity, underscore the need for innovative biomarkers that allow earlier detection, improved risk stratification, and treatment personalization.
U.S. Prostate Cancer Biomarkers Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth and analyzes industry trends within sub-markets from 2021 to 2033. The analysis segments the U.S. prostate cancer biomarkers market based on type, application, and end-use:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Genetic Biomarkers
- Protein Biomarkers
- Cell-based Biomarkers
- Metabolomic Biomarkers
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Screening and Early Detection
- Diagnosis and Risk Stratification
- Prognosis and Treatment Monitoring
- Companion Diagnostics
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
Why should you buy this report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Obtain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Understand the global market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.
- Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence for effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for comprehensive market assessment
- Competitive strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation insights to maintain competitiveness
Companies Profiled
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- ExoDx
- OPKO Health, Inc.
- mdxhealth
- Veracyte, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Nucleix
- DiaCarta
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzdpcy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.