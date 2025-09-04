Michelin | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

Clermont-Ferrand, September 4th, 2025
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 352,874,393
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital
(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
2025/07/31
|
705,748,786
|
Number of theoretical voting rights: 1,034,772,360
Number of voting rights: 1,034,771,533*
* Considering 827 treasury shares
Contact details
| Investor Relations
investor-relations@michelin.com
Guillaume Jullienne
guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com
Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com
| Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com
Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.
Attachment
- Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the company’s capital at July 31, 2025_