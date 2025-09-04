Gauzy Ltd. to Attend B. Riley Securities Consumer & TMT Conference

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in vision and light control solutions, today announced that its senior management will attend the B. Riley Securities Consumer & TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 in New York.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 60 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy Ltd.’s expected financial performance, future growth, strategic plans, product development, market expansion, business outlook, and milestones. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and information currently available to the company. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to market conditions, customer demand, product performance, economic conditions, competition, and other factors beyond the company’s control.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risks that may impact Gauzy’s business, please refer to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

