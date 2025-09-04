Arbe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tel Aviv, Israel, September 4, 2025 - Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced that members of Arbe’s management will be participating at the following investor conferences during September 2025:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Virtual meetings and presentation

When: Monday, September 8 to Thursday, September 11, 2025

Where: New York City

Evercore ADAS, AV & AI Forum

Format: In-person meetings & fireside chat

When: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Where: New York City

Investors that wish to schedule one-on-one virtual meeting with management during the conferences, may refer to their bank contact person for the applicable conference, or can be in touch with Arbe investor relations at investors@arberobotics.com. Following the events the fireside chat and presentation webcasts will be accessible from Arbe’s Investor Relations website https://ir.arberobotics.com/news/ir-calendar.

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop truly safe driving systems that scale from ADAS to hands-free, eyes-off capabilities up to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe’s technology addresses critical use cases and provides real-time data for mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China.

For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and the conferences and meetings referred to in this press release will contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the ability of Arbe to market successfully its chipset technology and its Tier-1 suppliers to market successfully their radar system built on Arbe’s chipset technology, the effect of tariffs and trade policies, including policies which may affect the market for electric vehicles, of the United States, China and other countries, whether announced or implemented; the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the continuing war with Hamas in Gaza and any intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company's employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

