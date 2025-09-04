Grace Therapeutics Announces Presentation at The H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRCE) (Grace Therapeutics or the Company), a late-stage, biopharma company advancing GTx-104, a clinical-stage, novel, injectable formulation of nimodipine being developed for IV infusion to address significant unmet medical needs in aSAH patients, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in person September 8–10, 2025.

The event will take place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously, with more than 550 company presentations scheduled to be broadcast live or available on demand. Prashant Kohli, Chief Executive Officer of Grace Therapeutics, will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Institutional investors interested in listening to the Company’s presentation or meeting with Mr. Kohil can register for the conference at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Grace Therapeutics

Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (Grace Therapeutics or the Company) is a late-stage biopharma company with drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Grace Therapeutics’ novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery. Grace Therapeutic’s lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provides seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Grace Therapeutics’ lead clinical asset, GTx-104, is an IV infusion targeting aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull.

For more information, please visit: www.gracetx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Grace Therapeutics to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements containing the terms "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue," "targeted" or other similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements regarding, the future prospects of the Company’s GTx-104 drug candidate, the timing and the outcome of the FDA’s review of the Company’s NDA submission for GTx-104, benefits of GTx-104’s Orphan Drug Designation, GTx-104’s potential to bring enhanced treatment options to patients suffering from aSAH, GTx-104’s potential to be administered to improve the management of hypotension in patients with aSAH, the ability of GTx-104 to achieve a pharmacokinetic and safety profile similar to the oral form of nimodipine, GTx-104’s potential to achieve medical and pharmacoeconomic benefit, GTx-104’s commercial prospects, and the Company’s patent estate and its ability to extend exclusivity of GTx-104 are based upon Grace Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: (i) the success and timing of regulatory submissions of the Phase 3 STRIVE-ON safety trial for GTx-104; (ii) regulatory requirements or developments and the outcome of the Company’s NDA for GTx-104; (iii) changes to regulatory pathways; (iv) the Company’s ability to maintain effective patent rights and other intellectual property protection for its product candidates and (v) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments. The foregoing list of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors detailed in the "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that have been and will be filed by Grace Therapeutics from time to time with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Grace Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact:

Grace Therapeutics Contact:

Prashant Kohli

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 609-322-1602

Email: info@gracetx.com

www.gracetx.com

Investor Relations:

LifeSci Advisors

Mike Moyer

Managing Director

Phone: 617-308-4306

Email: mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com