Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in September Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced that company management will participate in the below September investor conferences.

Details are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 8, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Format: Corporate Presentation

Event: Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 9, 2025

Time: 7:00 AM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Cidara will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Cidara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in June 2025. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received investigational new drug application clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

